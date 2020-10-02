US presidential election Trump’s infection was a surprise from a more severe end in October – this is known about Trump’s illness and its consequences

In the U.S. presidential election, the pack went new, and world power is now governed by emergency arrangements. Trump has “mild symptoms,” Biden’s test is negative.

Western the world’s superpower the United States will be governed in October by very exceptional arrangements when the president Donald Trump coronavirus infection was diagnosed.

At the same time, the US presidential election in November took a dramatic turn. Trump’s infection will affect campaigning at least in the first half of October and possibly beyond.

The U.S. presidential election has traditionally spoken of an “October surprise” that sets the pack up again. Trump’s infection was a news bomb, an October surprise from a heavier end.

Election day is one month later, on November 3rd. According to polls, Trump is an under-respondent in an election in which he is being challenged by Democrats Joe Biden.

Trump announced positive test result early Friday morning Finnish time. She told about herself and her husband Melania Trumpin infection in their Twitter account.

“We will be quarantined and start the recovery process immediately. We will get through this together! ”Trump wrote.

The President’s doctor Sean Conley shortly after Trump’s message, he issued a statement stating that both Donald and Melania Trump were doing well and staying in the White House for their recovery time.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for his part, he said he had a telephone conversation with Trump on Friday afternoon Finnish time. “He sounded good, he sounded perky,” Graham told Reuters news agency.

Quarantine is likely to last at least ten days.

Friday night Finnish time Chief of Staff of the White House Mark Meadows said Trump has “mild symptoms”.

Trumpin suite said According to The Washington Post, all political opportunities have so far been canceled.

In the coming days, Trump was scheduled to attend campaign events in Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona, among others. They are all so-called Libyan states, meaning that the support of Democrats and Republicans is equal.

The next election debate with Joe Biden was scheduled for October 15, 13 days after Trump’s infection was diagnosed. The debate is now at stake.

Trump’s situation immediately raised the question as well Biden’s exposure. The first election debate was held on Wednesday in Finnish time, and the candidates stood a few meters apart.

Both Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, are at risk for coronavirus. On Friday night, Finnish time, it was announced that Biden’s test result was negative.

In summer In an annual inspection, Trump was found to be generally healthy.

However, in addition to age, the president has other risk factors. Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Markku Mäkijärven according to these are at least overweight and gender.

“I don’t want to go speculate on his health, but at least he has these risk factors. Age, male gender and overweight, in that order, ”Mäkijärvi stated.

President Trump’s infection has a drastic impact not only on the hot U.S. election campaign but also on the way world power is governed.

Nothing in itself prevents the President from doing the job of the White House.

“Americans can rest easy,” Chief of Staff Meadows assured Finland time on Friday night. “We have a president who not only stays at work but also stays at work.”

The situation, of course, would change if Trump became ill with severely symptomatic covid-19 disease.

If Trump were to lose his ability to serve as president, power would be temporarily transferred to the vice president Mike Pencelle.

White House the night before Friday.­

The United States according to the constitution, the president can write a letter, in which he declares his inability to perform his duties. Pence would then become the incumbent president, but Trump would remain officially in power and could return to office with his own announcement.

The Constitution also allows an incapacitated president to be stripped of his powers if he does not report it himself.

If both the president and the vice president were unable to lead the country, the next turn would be the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The task is now with the Democrats Nancy Pelosi.

The situation clarifies a bit that Pence got a negative test result on Friday.

Trump and Pence are now resuming their positions without mutual meetings, Reuters says. The same goes for the staff of both, who stay away from each other.

The presidential administration has launched an extensive tracking operation. Trump has met a lot of people this week. According to numerous news sources, he traveled to a fundraising event in the state of New Jersey knowing that his close assistant Hope Hicks had been infected with a coronavirus.

The fundraising event was held at Trump Golf Club. He seemed fluent and exhausted there, he says The New York Times those present said. The club had about a hundred Trump supporters.

President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday night.­

Throughout the corona pandemic, Trump has been accused of being lax about the virus, which has so far killed nearly 208,000 Americans.

Trump has rarely worn ani ani. In this week’s election debate, he mocked Biden: “Every time you see him, he has a mask.”

The United States the media predicts that Trump’s virus infection will bring more instability not only to the country’s leadership but also to the economy and the management of the pandemic crisis.

“A knockout announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election,” the news agency AP writes.

A conservative television channel among Trump’s supporters Fox News likes infection as bad news not only for health but also for Trump’s election campaign.

“The diagnosis … is a major blow to the president, who has desperately tried to convince the American public that the worst in the pandemic is already behind us,” Fox writes.

Trumpin from the point of view of the election campaign, it is painful that he cannot now hold the planned large-scale mass events in the critical Libyan-speaking states. Trump is at his strongest in front of large supporters.

An even harder setback for Trump is that the coronavirus will inevitably be the center of attention in the coming weeks. Trump has tried to shift the debate away from the pandemic to topics he prefers, such as the appointment of a Supreme Court judge. Now there is no way it will work.