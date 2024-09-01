US Presidential Election | Trump’s fickleness on the abortion issue confuses Republicans

US presidential election|There is concern among Republicans that hesitation on the abortion issue could backfire in the presidential race against Kamala Harris.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not vote to expand abortion rights in his home state of Florida, US media reports.

Even the day before, he was of the opinion that he could vote for the issue.

Earlier on Thursday, religious opponents of abortion were outraged when Trump tried to avoid answering questions related to the Florida vote on abortion, US media CNN tells.

Trump’s campaign team immediately rushed to say that Trump had not chosen a side in the matter.

As a result, there was concern among Republicans that the hesitation could backfire on the Democrats in the presidential race Terrible Harris against. Harris is known as a strong supporter of abortion rights.

Trump’s views on abortion have fluctuated over the years from edge to edge. This week’s Rowing and feeling about the matter provoked a variety of reactions among the Republicans.

Director of the anti-abortion organization Students for Life Kristen Hawkins said on the messaging service X, according to CNN, that he was flooded with contacts from volunteers who said they would no longer campaign for Trump if he were pro-abortion.

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson again estimates on social media that Trump’s concession on the abortion issue in Florida will be too much for many, CNN says.

There were also those who expressed their case more moderately:

“I don’t think he’s going to lose support, but there’s no doubt his concession will confuse people,” said the former South Carolina Republican chairman Chad Connelly American magazine of The New York Times by. Connelly heads Faith Wins, a religious organization that includes hundreds of pastors.

Some of Trump’s supporters hope that Trump’s speeches in favor of abortion are just a gimmick to attract voters, NYT says.

However, according to CNN, religious conservatives have recently warned that Trump is in danger of losing their support.

According to NYT, Trump’s tactic is to be unclear on issues related to abortion.