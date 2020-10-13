US presidential election Trump’s doctor: The president’s recent days of coronation tests are negative

Coroner convalescent Donald Trump rose defiantly on the campaign stage in Florida after his virus break and reiterated his claim to immunity.

The United States president Donald Trump stepped on the campaign stages in Florida for the first time since the corona break, defiant and incense. Trump threw face masks off the stage to a tightly packed audience on Monday night local time, according to news agency AFP.

Pictures posted at the event show that many watched Trump perform without a face mask. The situation was another Democratic candidate Joe Biden at a campaign event earlier in the day.

The Democratic Challenger at the event in Cincinnati, Ohio, was a British newspaper Guardian according to a rather limited audience and people cared about safety gaps. According to the newspaper, Biden took a look at how Trump has downplayed the severity of the pandemic in his speech. Biden emphasized his own corona plans and assured, among other things, that he did not intend to politicize corona vaccine development.

Trump for his part, he joked in Sanford, Florida that he felt so “powerful” and “immune” that he might kiss every member of the audience.

“I went through it. Now they say I’m immune, ”he said of his corona fight.

There is as yet no definite information as to whether the President’s claim to immunity is correct. The development and duration of immunity to Covid-19 disease are not yet well known, but the scientific journal Lancet recently published research at least suggests that a coronavirus infection may be recurrent. The study was reported by AFP, among others.

According to the study, a second time the symptoms may be more severe than the first round. The study takes into account a total of five confirmed cases in different countries where the same patient became infected twice.

The researchers stress that further studies are needed to determine the duration of immunity, as well as why another infection may be more serious than before. They point out that re-illness is rare in light of current data.

Before Trump’s rise to the stage with his doctor Sean Conley said the president’s corona button tests have been negative in recent days. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared Conley’s statement On Twitter.

The rapid test mentioned by Conley is the so-called antigen test. However, according to AFP, antigen assays are less sensitive than commonly used PCR assays. According to Conley, the results of the rapid tests have been confirmed by other tests.

According to the doctor, the tests show that Trump does not infect the virus. The assessment takes into account the criteria of the CDC of the United States.

As early as the weekend, Trump’s doctor estimated that the president would no longer be infected with the virus and could go on a campaign tour again.

Trump reported his coronary infection less than two weeks ago.

The country’s leading infectious disease expert, director general of the U.S. Department of Health Anthony Fauci commented on Monday Trump’s campaign events on the news channel CNNin an interview with.

He told the news channel that continuing to campaign is begging for problems. According to Fauc, now is a very bad time to hold campaign events, as many states have a problematic situation and positive test results have been on the rise.

Trump is also scheduled to visit Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina this week.

Trumpin contradictory information has recently been provided on the state of health. The White House has also not been willing to say in the past when Trump last got a negative result in a corona test or when he was last tested.

In his most recent statement, Conley did not specify on what days Trump’s negative rapid test results have been obtained.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s daily test results have been negative.