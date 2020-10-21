US presidential election Trump’s crowd expected Biden’s son’s hard drive to be “October’s surprise”, but the news bomb is about to become a scourge

Donald Trump’s close circle leaked the alleged contents of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s hard drive to the yellow press.

President Donald Trumpin support forces have hoped for a “surprise in October” news last week that would Joe Biden in opinion polls to Republican Trump’s victory in early November presidential elections.

Tabloid New York Post article introduced Joe Biden son Hunter Biden emails whose authenticity is uncertain. The New York Post said emails were found in the state of Delaware in April 2019 from a Macbook Pro that was brought in for service but was never picked up.

The owner of the service station had delivered the hard drive to the federal police FBI but copied its contents. A copy he had given to the former mayor of New York, known as Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giulianin to the lawyer used Robert Costello.

The New York Post reports that it was first informed of the existence of the hard drive at the end of September by Trump’s former advisor, Breitbart site director From Steve Bannon. The magazine had received a copy of the contents of the hard drive, according to what he said, on the second Sunday, four days before the news was published.

The New York Post published pictures of the emails.

After the first news release, Twitter and Facebook began to restrict and prevent its sharing.

What was allegedly found on the machine?

According to the New York Post, the plane had at least pictures and emails. The magazine published pictures of Hunter Biden’s emails Vadim Požarskyin with. Požarskyi acted as an advisor to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in a similar role as Hunter Biden. In an email dated April 2015, Požarskyi thanked Biden for meeting in Washington and for also being able to meet his father, Joe Biden, who was working at the time. Barack Obaman as Vice President.

At the same time the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Šokin investigated the allegations made by Burisma’s management, but Shock was also the subject of suspected corruption.

Joe Biden visited Ukraine several times at the time because of the war in eastern Ukraine. During one visit, he conveyed a message to the Ukrainian administration that the Shock should be dismissed or the United States should refuse to grant a billion-dollar loan to the Ukrainian state. The shock was allowed to leave, but he has accused Joe Biden of dragging personal matters into politics – in effect, for trying to end the Burisma investigation.

Trump has put forward the same idea as well as doubts about Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.

According to the New York Post, there have also been thousands of images on the hard drive. Among them are family photos, including Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s dead brother Beau Bidenista, but also porn and erotic selfies.

Why are Twitter and Facebook censoring the news?

Facebook began restricting the distribution of the article after its fact reviewers had reviewed the article and found that the facts presented could not be verified.

Twitter completely blocked the sharing of a link to the article, as did the sharing of email images published by the New York Post. Twitter justified blocking the images from containing private information, such as phone numbers, and hacking messages. These things are against Twitter’s Terms of Use.

Some giants have come under crossfire with their arguments, as both services publish much more vague content on a daily basis, such as contact information, hacked material and completely false claims – without the companies interfering in any way.

Twitter reversed its decision after a two-day restriction.

One possible, though not certain, reason for the restrictions on Facebook and Twitter is that companies are on their toes with regard to electoral influence by foreign powers. Whether foreign states were involved or not, influencing the election is a fact. Even Trump’s close associates probably had a reason to offer a copy of the hard drive to the media.

Hunter and Joe Biden were together on their way to Beijing in December 2013.­

Are the emails genuine?

Probably at least part of it. The news channel Fox News received confirmation from one of the recipients at least a postal conversation about the Chinese energy agreement. Fox News also released pictures of service receipt receipts allegedly signed by Hunter Biden. However, the service representative has not been able to confirm that Hunter Biden had brought a total of three laptops for service.

The contents of the hard drive and its end in a Delaware service station and beyond are also being investigated by the federal police, the FBI.

Even if the content is genuine, there are other question marks in the story. Why did the New York Post publish only images and not email metadata that could have been judged for authenticity? Macbooks have built-in hard disk encryption. Was it hacked?

Is Russia or any other state involved?

Americans have painful experiences of email leaks and hacking during the presidential election. Under the 2016 election, a Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton the campaign office’s emails were hacked up to twice: two Russian intelligence cyber espionage campaigns sucked information and stole messages. One of them arranged emails first for the Romanian hacked nickname to leak and through the nickname for a leak site for Wikileaks.

The role of Rudy Giulian speaks in favor of Russian inclusion. Newspaper The Washington Post according to U.S. intelligence, last December warned President Trump that the Russians might use Giulian as a channel of influence.

Several intelligence agencies have saidthat the contents of Hunter Biden’s computer and its leak smell from Russia. No evidence has been presented so far.

Rudy Giuliani spoke at a press conference outside the White House in July.­

Why does the media reject the news?

Newspaper The New York Times according to several New York Post reporters did not want their names on the news about Biden ‘s hard drive copy. In their view, the backgrounds to the article were not reviewed well enough. The editor, who was marked as the second author of the article, only found out about his own name in the first news after the news was published.

This is at war with the principles and general practices of journalism. Each media is responsible for the accuracy of the information it publishes, and therefore care should be taken to review the information carefully. The journalist who wrote the news is responsible, in his own name and professionalism, for ensuring that the reader can trust that he or she will receive verified information.

Rudy Giuliani said, according to the New York Times, that the copy was given to the New York Post because “either no one else cared about it or if there was a concern, they spent far too much time trying to dispute it before it was published”.

Mediaite site according to the hard drive copy had been offered before the New York Post to the Republican-favored Fox News channel. However, Fox News declined to report on its content, perhaps because Rudy Giulian has bad reputation as a disseminator of disinformation.

With two weeks to go before the presidential election, few in the media want to take the risk of misleading themselves – and at the same time their readers.

Does the case affect the election result?

With this wound, reversing Joe Biden’s increased support for the decline doesn’t seem likely. Even if Hunter Biden’s machine had indeed been found with images detrimental to his reputation, it is not a revelation of his father.

Nor have the published emails indicated that Hunter Biden did anything illegal. He has also admitted his drug and alcohol problems.