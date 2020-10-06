US presidential election Trump’s campaigners saw an opportunity in the president’s coronary infection to reverse declining support figures, tells the NY Times – Trump acted completely against advice

Advisers advised taking the style of “humility and a little religion” but the president did not listen.

Last on Friday, the president of the United States was hospitalized for a coronavirus infection Donald Trump recovered by Sunday night enough to start his presidential campaign again, and in his very own style.

Trump did Sunday night driving In Maryland near the hospital and waved to his supporters from the back seat of the car. The hospital’s chief physician and secret service staff protested the patient’s use, Trump barked at the media who reported on the protests.

On Monday Trump began draining dozens of Twitter posts from the hospital, most of which the president wrote faithful to his style in verse. “Register as a voter, vote !. Fight corrupt fake news media, vote! If you want huge tax increases, vote for the Democrats! Vote, vote, vote! ” Here are just a few examples of the president’s tweets.

Trump repatriated from the hospital early Tuesday morning Finnish time, after three hospital nights. On his return to the White House, the president made a spectacle by posting on Twitter a video of a helicopter flight and a walk over the lawn, after which the hero appeared on the balcony and ran a respirator from his face.

Immediately after, Trump added his video greeting to the same channel, in which he said he had taken a huge risk when he left the hospital but had done so as the leader of the nation and encouraged his supporters with the same courage.

“You win it,” Trump said of the virus. “We are at the forefront. Your leader, I had to do it. I know there is a danger in that, but it had to be done. I got on the front line and led! ”

Trumpin the information provided by the doctor and the care team about the details of the disease is incomplete and independent doctors have therefore not been able to assess the grounds for discharge.

The New York Times According to Trump’s election campaign workers interviewed, campaigners saw the president’s coronary infection last week as an opportunity to turn Trump’s declining support figures and the president’s reputation for poor epidemic management better if the disease doesn’t prove serious to Trump.

The president, according to his supporters, could have finally garnered sympathy among the victims of the virus and the relatives of the victims if he had been humble about the disease and “included a little religion”.

Based on Trump’s some performances and media outings, the wish has proved futile.

“Yes, this is a high-risk strategy, and I hope the president doesn’t rush back to the campaign until he’s told he’s no longer a danger to others, even though he wants to campaign back until he’s healed,” advises the so-called “superpool” of Trump supporters. Ed Rollins told The New York Times.

Shortly after Rollins ’comment, Trump did just as Rollins and many other campaign workers feared. On the other hand, it wasn’t the first time Trump didn’t listen to his assistants – and he hasn’t always failed.