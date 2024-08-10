US Presidential Election | Trump’s campaign was hacked – blame it on Iran

US presidential election|The campaign team says that its internal communication has been the target of the hack.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump’s the campaign team said on Saturday that its internal communications had been partially hacked. This was reported by Reuters.

The team blames the hack on the Iranian regime, but offered no evidence to support the allegations.

The campaign’s statement about the hack came shortly after Politico reported that it had begun receiving documents from an anonymous source that were from within the Trump campaign in July. One of the leaked documents was a report about a vice presidential candidate JD Vance and its “potential vulnerabilities”.

Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung says in a statement that the hacker is trying to influence the presidential election and cause chaos in the entire democratic process.

Reuters has not been able to verify claims of hacking.

Trump’s In a statement, the campaign cited Microsoft’s report on Friday that hackers linked to the Iranian regime attempted to break into the account of a “senior US official” involved in the presidential campaign. Microsoft’s researchers did not elaborate on who the authority was in question.

On Friday, Iran’s UN mission commented to Reuters in response to Microsoft’s Friday report that it has no intention of conducting cyber attacks.

“The US presidential election is an internal matter in which Iran does not interfere,” the embassy said.

Relations between Trump and Iran became tense during Trump’s presidency. At that time, the US killed Iran’s military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

CNN reported in July that the United States had intelligence that Iran had plans against Trump. Iran has denied the accusations.