US presidential election Trump’s and Biden’s campaigns dispute the content of Thursday’s debate, trying to prevent speeches by closing microphones

Trump would like to talk about foreign policy, Biden’s coronavirus.

Stateside the Committee on Presidential Elections has decided that: Donald Trumpin and Joe Biden in the next election debate, the microphones will always be closed for the second candidate’s response.

The British newspaper, for example, reports about this Guardian. This is to avoid the presidential candidates interrupting each other. Biden and Trump’s first election debate was marked by constant Speech, which Trump in particular was found guilty of. Trump’s campaign team has accepted the change, which the president previously opposed.

Although there is now a consensus on microphone practice, the candidates ’campaign teams are debating the content of the election debate. Trump’s Republicans blame the arrangements for the debate for leaving foreign policy off the agenda. Biden’s camp, on the other hand, believe that Trump is trying to avoid handling coronavirus operations, BBC.

Next a TV debate will be held Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Moderator Kristen Walker has listed family and racial issues, climate change, national security and leadership as topics for discussion. At Monday’s election, Trump barked at Welker in advance and called this a “radical Democrat”.

Biden’s press secretary TJ Tucklo commented, according to the BBC, that Trump himself was trying to avoid a difficult topic of discussion, coronavirus: “As usual, the president is more concerned about the rules of the debate than about the nation getting the help it needs in a crisis.”

Thursday’s election debate lasts an hour and a half. At the beginning of each topic, both candidates will have 15 minutes of their own speaking time, with the other candidate’s microphone on. In the open debate that follows, the microphones will not be closed.