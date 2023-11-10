US Presidential Election | Trump threatens to use the FBI on his opponents if he is elected president

Trump’s statement is the most direct reference yet to the anti-democratic power he could bring to his second term as president.

of the United States presidential candidate Donald Trump said Thursday that he would send the FBI and the Justice Department after his political rivals if a return to the presidency materializes. The topic has been reported by, among others The Guardian and The Washington Post.

Trump made the statement in an interview broadcast by Spanish-language Univision. Supplier Enrique Acevedo asked Trump:

“You claim that they [poliittiset vastustajasi] have weaponized the Department of Justice and the FBI. Would you do the same if re-elected?”

The question referred to numerous lawsuits in which Trump has recently been involved. There have been a total of 91 charges, and Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

At the end of the long speech, Trump answered the question:

“They [poliittiset vastustajat] have done something that makes it possible for the next party… I mean, if I happen to be president and I see someone who’s doing well and looks like he’s going to beat me, I say go after them and impeach them. They would be out of the race, they would be out of the elections”.

Political prosecuting rivals is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. Trump’s statements are the most direct public words yet about the anti-democratic power he could bring to his second term as president.

In the video panel of the US CNN the weight of the statement was assessed. The panelists urged Americans to take the threats seriously. One of Trump’s rivals, the former governor of New Jersey Chris Christiedescribes the interview as “alarming and outrageous”.

On Monday, The Washington Post wrote Trump and his allies have made detailed plans to “take revenge” on his opponents if he is elected for a new presidential term. The plan is to use the Department of Justice to indict anyone who has spoken out against Trump. It has been assumed that the list includes at least the former Minister of Justice William Barr and former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Also Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State and long-time politician, has warned against Trump’s remarks. According to him, Trump’s statements have had an authoritarian agenda even before the latest interview.

In an interview with The View Clinton describes the Trump era as “the end of America as we know it”.

The Guardian cited other alarmed statements:

“These are not cheeky, fun throws,” Phil Mattingly, CNN’s White House correspondent, said on air Friday. “That’s crazy.”

Elie Honig, a CNN analyst, agreed and urged Americans to believe Trump’s threats. “If that’s what he says he’s going to do, I’ll believe him.”