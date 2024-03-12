US Presidential Election | Trump threatened to release those imprisoned because of the congressional riot

Trump's lawyers again demand the postponement of the trial regarding the embezzlement money.

Stateside ex-president seeking the Republican presidential nomination Donald Trump says he will release from jail the people he called “hostages” who participated in the takeover of Congress in 2021.

In a message sent to the Truth Social messaging service, Trump also threatened to close the Mexican border on his first day in office. He did not give details on how this would be done.

According to the Ministry of Justice, charges have been brought against 1,358 people so far as a result of the congress riots. Viitisensataa has received a prison sentence.

Trump will almost certainly be chosen as the Republican presidential candidate in the summer, as he has no significant challengers left after the former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley dropped out of the competition with Super Tuesday's losses.

Trump's lawyers have again called for Trump's upcoming criminal trial to be postponed until the country's highest court has dealt with the ex-president's immunity from prosecution.

The incident is related to Stephanie Clifford to the so-called swindling money paid during the 2016 presidential election. Clifford is also known by the name he uses as a porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump claims that he is entitled to immunity from prosecution for any criminal acts he committed while he was president. However, Trump's swindle money payment happened before Trump became president.

In a filing by Trump's lawyers on Monday in an adjournment motion the case is justified by the fact that the prosecutors plan to present evidence at the trial that is from Trump's time as president.

The trial is scheduled to begin on the 25th of this month. The Supreme Court hearings are scheduled to begin exactly one month later.

In February, a judge rejected a previous motion by Trump's lawyers to delay the trial.

Paying for silence is not a crime in itself, but Trump allegedly committed numerous accounting crimes while hiding the payments.

of the United States newly elected Republican National Committee (RNC) allies of Trump have begun massive layoffs of party personnel. The matter was reported on, among other things, by the US media Politico,The Washington Post, New York Times and CNN citing their sources.

According to Politico, which was the first to report on the matter, more than 60 people on the payroll of the party's leading body are to be replaced.

Traditionally, the control of the parties' national committees has passed to the party's presidential candidate, but CNN estimates that the layoffs seen now are more extensive than usual.