August 22, 2024
US Presidential Election | Trump spoke from behind bulletproof glass at the first outdoor event since the assassination attempt

August 22, 2024
World Europe
US Presidential Election | Trump spoke from behind bulletproof glass at the first outdoor event since the assassination attempt
Trump threatened that a Harris victory would lead to World War III.

of the United States former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke Wednesday at the first outdoor event since his assassination attempt a month ago.

Trump appeared to supporters from behind bulletproof glass in Asheboro, North Carolina.

In terms of content the presidential candidate’s speech focused, as usual, on the Democrats’ counter-candidate, the vice president Horrible Harris to barking. Among other things, he called Harris the most radical left-wing person to ever run for president of the United States.

The speech was colored by several threatening images regarding the November elections. Trump claimed, among other things, that millions of jobs would disappear overnight if Harris won the election.

“All over the world, our adversaries knew that the United States was not to be trifled with when I was your commander-in-chief,” Trump said.

“If Comrade Harris wins in November, World War III is virtually guaranteed to happen,” Trump threatened.

