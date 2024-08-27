US Presidential Election | Trump says that an agreement has been reached about the microphones in the election debate

US presidential election|Donald Trump says that the candidates have agreed that the microphones will remain closed between speeches. Kamala Harris’ campaign did not comment on Trump’s claim.

of the United States the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says he and the Democratic nominee Terrible Harris have agreed that the microphones used in their September election debate will remain closed between speeches.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Harris’ campaign did not respond to Reuters’ inquiry about Trump’s claim.

The election debate between Trump and Harris is scheduled for September 10 on the ABC television channel.

The candidates’ campaigns argued on Monday regarding the debaters’ use of microphones during the debate. Harris’s campaign wanted the microphones to remain open even between the candidates’ speeches.

Trump’s campaign, on the other hand, wanted the microphones to be kept open only during speeches. However, Trump later said that open microphones would also have been suitable for him.