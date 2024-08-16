US presidential election|Donald Trump, who previously opposed Bitcoin, now owns millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Trump made $300,000 selling Bibles. Trump owns millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency and investments in gold bullion. Trump has registered trademarks in several countries, including China and Saudi Arabia.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump has made $300,000 selling Bibles, according to fresh revelations about Trump’s wealth of the documents. Several media reported on them, such as The Guardian and The New York Times.

Trump made the book account together with a country singer by Lee Greenwood from the Bible he published with

The documents also reveal that Trump owns millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency and has a six-figure sum invested in gold bars.

In July Trump praised the cryptocurrency at the Bitcoin 2024 conference. Yet in 2021 Trump said he considers Bitcoin a scam.

Trump is known for his real estate holdings. In addition to them, the papers show that he has registered trademarks in China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ukraine and Israel.

The same documents also reveal that Trump has more than 500 million dollars in debt. It’s the result of convictions that can take years to go through the appeals process.

Out however, it is not possible to conclude from the information alone whether Trump’s property is profitable or loss-making.

Earlier this year, Trump joined the Bloomberg Billionaires Index tracker 500 richest people with a fortune of $6.5 billion.

Democratic presidential candidate Horrible Harris assets are estimated to be around eight million dollars. The outgoing president Joe Biden and his spouse Jill Biden the assets, on the other hand, are around 10 million dollars.