US Presidential Election | Trump fell in love with self-made crypto cards – completely turned the tables on cryptocurrencies

US presidential election|Trump fell in love with self-made NFTs and turned into a big proponent of cryptocurrencies.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Donald Trump spoke at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville. Trump wants to loosen regulation related to virtual currencies and fire the head of the SEC. Trump wants the United States to be the leading country in virtual currencies. Trump is enamored with the flattering NFT instruments he has made of himself.

Republicans presidential candidate About Donald Trump has become a strong advocate of cryptocurrencies. The turnaround is significant, as previously he considered them a criminal scam.

Trump spoke at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday. The news agency got excited about it According to Bloomberg practically Trump’s campaign event, right down to the “Make Bitcon Great Again” caps.

Trump promised to end the presidency Joe Biden and Vice President Horrible Harris his anti-crypto crusade the very day he becomes president.

The Biden administration has tried to crack down on cryptocurrencies. Now Trump wants to loosen regulation related to virtual currencies.

In the process Trump also threatened to fire the director of the SEC, which oversees the financial markets by Gary Gensler and appoint supervisors who are more favorable to virtual currencies in his place.

The SEC has contributed to the conviction of the founders of the cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Binance By Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao.

This made the audience cheer.

Trump said he wants the United States to be the leading country in virtual currencies.

Also a candidate for vice president JD Vance is known as an advocate of cryptocurrencies.

Translation can also be seen in the financing of the campaign. Trump’s campaign has become the first major party in the United States to accept payments in cryptocurrencies.

Increasing campaign funding and support are not necessarily the only reasons for Trump’s new enthusiasm. It is also suspected that Trump is infatuated with flattering NFT instruments made of himself.

The dozens of different NFTs made from Trump are a kind of digital trading card. NFTs made of Trump show him as a superhero and in a cowboy outfit, among other things. Also for sale is an NFT of Trump’s arrest photo. The photo was taken at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, in August 2023. It is the first arrest photo in history of the President of the United States.

“I wish I looked as good as on those cards. The cards have given me muscles that I don’t have,” Trump says in the cards in the introductory video. Pompous music roars in the background of the video.

The NFTs made about Donald Trump present him in a rather flattering light. Screenshot from the Collect Trump Cards website.

NFT stands for “non-fungible token”. It means a digital certificate of authenticity, where the owners are marked on the blockchain, just like bitcoin owners. Literally translated, NFTs developed in 2017 mean non-fungible coin.

They were sold in the spring for $99 each, but Trump estimates that the price could be even higher, up to a thousand dollars.

“Trump NFTs are what got him in front of crypto people in the first place,” says the head of the Blockchain Association Kristin Smith for the news agency Bloomberg.

The association maintains contact between Trump’s campaign and the crypto industry.

Trump NFTs have been a hit and have sold well. The fourth NFT collection is already in the works. It is supposed to be released in August.