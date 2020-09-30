US presidential election Trump faltered in condemning far-rightists and even seemed to urge them to be prepared – Proud Boys delight

Members of the Proud Boys say they are “proud Western chauvinists”. They see white men as an endangered minority.

American the far-right group Proud Boys praised the president Donald Trumpin mention of them in the election debate as “historic”. Through social media channels, the group claimed to have been able to recruit new members immediately after the debate.

For example, tell about it The New York Times, NBC News and Time.

From Trump was asked if he was prepared to condemn white supremacy and militant groups and tell them that they must withdraw and not use violence as in several cities, including Kenosha and Portland.

“Of course I’m willing to do so, but I would say that almost all of what I see is the left, not the right-wing acts. I am ready to do anything, I want peace. “

Then do so, incited as well as the opponent Joe Biden that Fox News tried to moderate the conversation Chris Wallace.

“How do you want me to call them, give me a name who you want me to judge?” Trump asked Wallace.

“Proponents of white supremacy and the Proud Boys, for example,” Wallace said. In this way, Wallace gave Proud Boys a great opportunity to stand out, highlighting it as the only one of the many far-right factions in the United States.

“Proud Boys: Stand back and stand by,” Trump replied immediately.

For example, the term stand back can be translated as “look next” or “retreat”. Stand by gets the dictionary meanings of “be ready”, “support” and “stay faithful”.

This aroused great joy and “Standing by, Sir” messages at the Proud Boys. Part of the group immediately added the words Stand back and stand by to their logo as well.

A key advisor to the Trump campaign Jason Miller interpreted The New York Times however, according to the group more negatively. “He said very clearly that he wants them to stop,” Miller commented.

In some Proud Boys posts, Trump’s support for the group was considered too weak. One of the messages, prompted by force words, urged the group to return to Portland, where the group has been a contributor to violence in the area, says Fox News.

Proud Boys group member Levi Lepage at a Donald Trump supporters meeting in Gresham, Oregon on September 19th.­

Proud Boys is a Canadian Kevin McInnesin conglomerate established in 2016. McInnes was one of the founders of Vice Media, but he left the media company in 2008 and increasingly moved to the far right, also advocating violent solutions.

“Proud Boys is a fragmented group,” a far-right researcher and research coordinator Tommi Kotonen From the University of Jyväskylä evaluates.

“Initially, it belonged to the alt-right groups, but more and more have come to defend the white race, even though they generally deny their support for white supremacy. They see immigration as destroying Western civilization and the achievements of white men. ”

In the ideology of Proud Boys, men, and white men in particular, are under threat in today’s world. It admits only men, and the group has repeated, for example, a sentence in the group’s varied tests of allegiance and light. ”I am proud of the western chauvinist”. Also abstinence from masturbation has been a rising theme in the headlines.

“They are also opposed to the Islamic religion, the anti-fascist Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement,” Kotonen adds.

McInnes announced that he would sever his connection to Proud Boys in 2018, but he wanted to go to court with the Southern Poverty Law Center back in 2019 after an anti-hate speech organization called Proud Boys an “anger organization”.

Trump’s ally and former adviser has become the group’s informal trumpet Roger Stone, who has also declared himself a “proud Western chauvinist”.

Stone was recently sentenced to prison for lying to the U.S. House Committee. He was also found guilty of obstruction of authority, false testimony and intimidation of a witness, but After Trump intervened in the game he does not suffer a sentence in prison.

This month, Stone said that if Trump loses the election, this will declare a state of war on the ground, to declare self-government and arrest all sorts of opponents like the former president Bill Clinton, the 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerbergin.

Part The Proud Boys group has worn black-yellow polo shirts from Fred Perry as an unofficial uniform.

Clothing company interrupted the sale of these shirts in the U.S. and Canada last week for this very reason and announced it was considering taking legal action against Proud Boys.

More essential it is likely that the Proud Boys have been organizing violent clashes against Black Lives Matter protesters in several cities. Violence has been reciprocal and has also resulted in deaths.

“Proud Boys is now combined with support for Trump and violence in these demonstrations,” Kotonen estimates.

Troops from the far-right Proud Boys clashed with protesters who protested against them in Salem, the capital of the state of Oregon, on September 7th.­

Trump has repeatedly called on its supporters to monitor activities in constituencies. Also his son Donald Trump Junior attracted attention last week hoping for “strong-bodied” supporters his father’s “election security army”.

This should at least lead to the fact that on election day in some constituencies, far-right extremists were seen “observing the vote”.

“This is likely to happen at least to some extent and in some locations. The polling station monitoring system has been quite cutting edge in the United States before, ”Kotonen estimates.

He said Trump’s policy has been to reduce turnout, which is estimated to benefit Republicans.

“He finds it advantageous that voters do not have access to polling stations. It’s very special. It is against the democratic process to intimidate voters. He is constantly cheating that if he does not make a clear profit, he will question the result, ”says Kotonen.