US Presidential Election | Trump did well in the debate, and the price of his social media company jumped up to 13 percent

US presidential election|Trump Media & Technology Group’s share price has risen by more than one hundred percent since the beginning of the year.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Trump Media & Technology Group’s share price fluctuated after the election debate. TMTG’s share price rose by 13% in pre-market trading and opened up 8%. However, the share price fell by almost 11% after about an hour of trading. TMTG’s share price has risen 110% since the beginning of the year, but under pressure after the lawsuit.

Social the stock price of media company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has fluctuated strongly on Friday.

The company owns the social media platform Truth Social, and is running a presidential campaign in the United States Donald Trump owns the majority of it.

The company’s share price went up by up to 13 percent in pre-market trading in the US stock market and opened with a rise of a good eight percent.

The price reactions took place on Friday after Trump was widely estimated to have done better than the Democrats in the first election debate Joe Biden.

However, after about an hour of trading, the direction of the share price changed to a decline. At 8 pm Finnish time, the course had plunged almost 11 percent to 22.48 US dollars.

The country’s former president Trump and current president Biden faced each other in the election debate on Thursday evening. The presidential elections will be held in November.

Trading TMTG’s stock has private investor bets and is quite speculative.

Online trading platform Etoro market strategist Ben Laidler assesses the news agency Reuters that the stock price of the TMTG company is a kind of barometer of what investors expect as the result of the November elections.

Laidler told Reuters during preliminary trading that Trump appears to be in pole position in the election based on Thursday’s election debate and confirmed his lead in the debate.

TMTG’s share price has risen by about 110 percent since the beginning of this year, when Trump made sure to start the race for the presidential nomination.

However, the share price was under pressure earlier this month after the court found Trump guilty of falsifying documents. Because Trump tried to hide payments to a porn star.

According to the second week’s owner information, Trump owns 64.9 percent of TMTG. The value of the pot was about 4.2 billion dollars (about 3.9 billion euros) at the share’s closing price on Thursday.