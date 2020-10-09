US presidential election Trump coronary drugs were developed using tissue from aborted fetuses

Last year, the president took most of the funding for research using aborted fetuses.

The United States president Donald Trump received a course of medication during less than four days of hospitalization, the key drugs of which have been developed using aborted fetuses. He reported on the matter on Friday The New York Times.

Last year, Trump took most of the funding for medical research that utilizes aborted fetuses. The United States Ministry of Health announced in early June last year the end of federal funding.

“Respecting the value of human life from conception to death is a high priority for President Trump’s administration,” the ministry explained.

Trump received a drug cocktail with two monoclonal antibodies developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron during hospitalization. Both have been tested using kidney tissue from a fetus aborted in the 1970s. This cell line, along with the fetal cell line aborted in the 1980s, is used in the development of several drugs.

The antiviral drug Remdesivir used by Trump has also been developed using these cell lines.

The president’s anti-abortion policy has cracked anyway because of the corona epidemic. Three U.S. pharmaceutical companies are developing a coronary vaccine and have received a federal grant for their work. At least two of the companies use cells from aborted fetuses.

Speaking anonymously to The New York Times, a government spokesman justified the use of the cell lines on the grounds that they already existed before last year’s decision to cut funding.

Scientific products using cell lines that existed before the injunction “do not reflect the administration’s line on the use of aborted human fetal tissue,” the official source commented.

Presidential anti-abortion and its conflict with hospitalization raised bitter comments from medical experts.

“Hypocrisy doesn’t make a man worse,” the neurologist Lawrence Goldstein The University of California commented on The New York Times.

“If they oppose this study, they should dare to refuse the drug developed with it,” the cardiologist who previously led the International Stem Cell Research Association Deepak Srivastava said to the magazine.