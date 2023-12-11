US Presidential Election | Trump continues to be his party's most popular presidential candidate, according to a recent poll

Opinion polls have looked promising for Donald Trump over the past few months.

of the United States former president Donald Trump continues to be the Republican Party's most popular presidential candidate, according to a recent poll by Reuters and the research and consulting firm Ipsos. According to Reuters, 61 percent of the survey respondents who support the Republicans have placed themselves behind Trump's candidacy.

The support readings of the challengers within Trump's party remained low in the survey. The governor of Florida, considered Trump's main opponent by Ron DeSantis 11 percent of the respondents stand behind the candidacy. The former governor of South Carolina reached the same reading Nikki Haley.

Having become rich as a biotechnology entrepreneur By Vivek Ramaswamy support remained at 5 percent and the former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie to only 2 percent. 8 percent of respondents could not say who they would vote for as the party's presidential candidate.

According to Reuters, the fact that Trump is accused in several criminal trials does not really affect the opinions of the party's supporters. According to Reuters, a recent poll found no indication that Republicans opposed to Trump are lining up behind a single challenger.

Haley's approval ratings have improved since a Reuters poll in September, but she's still far behind Trump's.

The poll by Reuters and Ipsos was conducted online. Nearly 1,700 Americans who identify as Republicans responded to the survey. The survey was carried out in early December. The margin of error of the study is three percentage points.

In November, the New York Times and Siena College published a poll showing that Trump is more popular than the sitting president Joe Biden in five of the six key presidential swing states. Biden won all six of these states in the 2020 election, and flipping three or four of them would be enough for Trump to win the election. If the result of the survey were to be realized as it is next year, Trump would return to the presidency.

The survey is given weight by the fact that the opinion polls jointly conducted by the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI) and the New York Times have recently been the most accurate polls in the United States.

of the United States the primaries for the presidential elections begin at the beginning of the year. As the state of Iowa begins the primary process, its results traditionally set the tone for how the balance of power in the presidential race develops.

There are election meetings throughout the spring and early summer. The Republican Party's final presidential candidate will be decided at the national party convention in July of next year. The actual presidential elections will be held in November.

Trump was the US president from 2017 to 2021.