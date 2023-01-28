US Presidential Election | Trump campaigning for president: I’m angrier and more engaged now than ever

Trump campaigned on old themes.

The Republican Party a former president running for president Donald Trump revived his election campaign in New Hampshire on Saturday.

“I’m angrier and more engaged now than I’ve ever been,” Trump told a small crowd of supporters in Salem, New Hampshire, according to Reuters.

Trump seemed to be campaigning on old themes, such as illegal immigration from Mexico. Among other things, Trump claimed without evidence that foreign countries have deliberately sent criminals and people suffering from mental illnesses to the United States.

From Salem, Trump is scheduled to continue to South Carolina, where he is expected to make a speech. The event is supposed to start on Saturday around 11 pm Finnish time.