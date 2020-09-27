“His performance during the debates was uneven as ever, to put it nicely,” said the tenant of the White House on Sunday on Twitter. The next debate will take place on Tuesday.

Donald Trump demanded, Sunday, September 27, that Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent in the race for the White House, take a doping test before or after their first televised debate, scheduled for Tuesday.

“His performance during the debates was UNMATCHED as ever, to put it mildly. Could only drugs have caused these discrepancies ???”, tweeted the billionaire. During the Democratic primary, Joe Biden was heckled during the 2nd debate and offensive during the 3rd. Donald Trump said he would accept “of course” to undergo the same test.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy ??? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

Currently behind in the polls, the President of the United States regularly complains about the conditions of the organization of the poll and affirms that postal voting is a source of potential fraud. This assertion has not been demonstrated, but voting by mail should be used much more this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.