Wednesday, July 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Presidential Election | Trump arrived at the meeting place in Milwaukee with the bandage still on his ear

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
US Presidential Election | Trump arrived at the meeting place in Milwaukee with the bandage still on his ear
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Main ContentPlaceholder

Trump arrived at the arena to cheers.

Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump arrived at the arena on the second day of the party convention. Picture: Andrew Harnik/AFP

STT

of the United States Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican convention site in Milwaukee. Trump, who arrived at the arena to cheers, still has a bandage on his ear from Saturday’s assassination attempt.

The party’s vice-presidential candidate JD Vance is also there and arrived moments before Trump. Both men’s candidacies were made official on the first day of the party meeting on Monday.

Read more from the author

STT

#Presidential #Election #Trump #arrived #meeting #place #Milwaukee #bandage #ear

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Transsexual stole baby from perinatal center in Ukraine

Transsexual stole baby from perinatal center in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]