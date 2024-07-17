US Presidential Election | Trump arrived at the meeting place in Milwaukee with the bandage still on his ear

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
US presidential election|Trump arrived at the arena to cheers.
of the United States Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican convention site in Milwaukee. Trump, who arrived at the arena to cheers, still has a bandage on his ear from Saturday’s assassination attempt.
The party’s vice-presidential candidate JD Vance is also there and arrived moments before Trump. Both men’s candidacies were made official on the first day of the party meeting on Monday.
