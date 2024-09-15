US presidential election|Donald Trump wrote his comments on his Truth Social messaging service.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump the pop star made his position clear on Sunday to Taylor Swift.

“I hate Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote in capital letters on his own Truth Social – in its message service.

Trump offered no justification or explanation for his comment.

After last week’s presidential debate, Swift immediately announced on Instagram that he supports the Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris in the upcoming elections. Swift has more than 400 million followers on various social media channels.

Trump’s the conspiracy theorist seen in the club lately Laura Loomer has in turn hinted that Swift began a relationship with her current boyfriend, a star American football player To Travis Kelce just to influence the presidential election.