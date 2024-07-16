Tuesday, July 16, 2024
US Presidential Election | Trump and Vance will hold their first joint campaign rally next weekend

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2024
in World Europe
US Presidential Election | Trump and Vance will hold their first joint campaign rally next weekend
The election is Trump’s first since last weekend’s assassination attempt.

of the United States Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate JD Vance will hold their first joint election campaign right next weekend, campaign report.

The men were officially selected as candidates on Monday at the party convention in Milwaukee.

The campaign event will be Trump’s first since he was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last weekend.

Saturday’s election will be held indoors at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Pennsylvania’s caucus held a week earlier was outdoors.

