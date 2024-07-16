US Presidential Election | Trump and Vance will hold their first joint campaign rally next weekend

US presidential election|The election is Trump’s first since last weekend’s assassination attempt.

of the United States Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate JD Vance will hold their first joint election campaign right next weekend, campaign report.

The men were officially selected as candidates on Monday at the party convention in Milwaukee.

The campaign event will be Trump’s first since he was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last weekend.

Saturday’s election will be held indoors at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Pennsylvania’s caucus held a week earlier was outdoors.