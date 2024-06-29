US Presidential Election | Trump and Biden’s first election debate shocked foreign diplomats

US presidential election|Donald Trump’s possible victory is expected to have far-reaching foreign policy implications for the United States. The diplomats interviewed by CNN did not mince their words when evaluating Biden’s performance.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Joe Biden’s performance in the election debate against Donald Trump shocked several diplomats. Diplomats found the argument even difficult to watch. Trump’s possible victory is expected to have far-reaching foreign policy implications for the United States. Several diplomats considered the possibility that Biden would abandon the race.

American news channel CNN tells several foreign diplomats have been shocked by the US president Joe Biden for appearing in the election debate organized on Thursday.

According to the diplomats, Biden and Donald Trump the argument between them was “difficult to watch”.

81-year-old Biden groped with Trump, who is trying to return to the presidency, and, for example, a professor of political history Markku Ruotsila described performance for HS as a “disaster”.

CNN interviewed several diplomats from Europe, Asia and the Middle East for its story. In everyone’s opinion, the election debate was “a bad night for Biden”.

Some of the diplomats interviewed anonymously did not spare their criticism at all.

“Trump ate him alive,” said one Arab diplomat. The Polish diplomat described the performance as a “terrible car crash”.

The European diplomat brought up Biden’s age and the difficulties it brings.

“I had trouble understanding what he said, and I understand English quite well.”

Biden’s in addition to the performance, Donald Trump’s statements raised concern among diplomats. Especially the war in Ukraine and the president of Russia Vladimir Putin the comments about spoke.

During the election debate, Trump said he spoke to Putin about how he dreamed of invading Ukraine and questioned whether financial support for Ukraine’s defense struggle should continue.

“We understand, more or less, what a Biden presidency would mean for Ukraine, but we really don’t know what a Trump term would mean. It’s really worrying,” Ukrainian MP It would be Honcharenko told CNN.

More Some of the diplomats interviewed by CNN raised the possibility that Biden would give up the race and make room for someone else.

According to some of the interviewed diplomats, there had already been discussions on the subject in the Democratic Party. The election debate would have only given more impetus to the discussion.

“The roof is on fire,” described one of the European diplomats.

However, many of the diplomats did not see easy solutions. It’s not entirely clear who would replace Biden, and the most obvious option, the vice president Terrible Harrisis also a risk in the minds of the Democrats:

“Democrats can’t ignore a black female vice president, but they’re not sure what that would do to the electorate.”

of the United States the first election debate of the election has aroused worldwide reactions from both Biden’s allies and opponents.

Editorial editorial of The New York Times evaluate, that Biden should end his election campaign. Former President of the United States Barack Obama admitted performance was weak, but also showed understanding.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, 78, called Biden as a “stupid, stupid, stupid man.”

The election debate was also noted in Russia. CNN called the Russian media’s reactions to Biden’s presentation “jubilant.”