US presidential election Trump and Biden’s election debate next week has been canceled, Trump, recovering from the corona, plans to appear in public today

The United States the election debate of the presidential candidates scheduled for next week has been canceled for the president Donald Trump does not agree to a virtual debate arrangement.

This would have been the second actual election debate between Trump and the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden between and was scheduled to be held in Miami next Thursday. Since Trump was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the organizers decided to make the debate virtual. It didn’t work for Trump.

“I’m not going to waste my time on any virtual debate,” Trump told the news channel According to CNN on Friday radio presenter Rush Limbaugh’n in the program.

Trump’s campaigners have denied that the refusal of the virtual debate was due to the president’s state of health.

Thus, there is only one debate left before election day, on 22 October. The election has less than a month.

Trump intends to continue its campaign in front of the public – already today, Saturday. Trump plans to give a speech in the courtyard of the White House. According to U.S. media and news agencies, participants have been instructed to wear face masks and their body temperature is measured.

On Twitter, Trump has announced that he will travel to Florida for a campaign event at Sanford Airport on Monday.

According to CNN, the White House has refused to say whether Trump’s latest test result was negative.

News agency AFP says counter-candidate Joe Biden commented on Trump’s external visits as irresponsible and absurd.

Trump also seems to have changed its position on crown subsidy negotiations with Democrats.

On Friday, the president tweeted that negotiations are progressing and made a promise of something significant. Earlier this week, Trump had said on Twitter that he would put the support package on hold until the ice election.

According to U.S. media, the White House proposed a $ 1,800 billion crown subsidy package to Democrats on Friday, up from $ 1,600 billion previously. Democrats, for their part, would like a 2,200 billion stimulus package.

“Go Big!” Trump encouraged negotiators on Twitter.

The president later added in a radio interview that he would like to see an even bigger stimulus package than Democrats or Republicans suggest, news channel CNBC adds.

The voice on the clock had changed rapidly, as it was not until Tuesday that the president said he had instructed his representatives to stop negotiating before the election. Negotiations would continue as long as he first wins the election. At the time, he described on Twitter that the previous offer was already very generous, but not qualified.

Democrats and Republicans have long twisted the size and content of the support package. The Wall Street Journal according to several economists have warned that a protracted settlement could only further weaken the already slowing U.S. economy.