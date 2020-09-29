US presidential election Trump and Biden meet in their first debate: themes of election fairness, Supreme Court, race and violence – HS will show a 90-minute broadcast live on Wednesday morning at 4 p.m.

In the debate, voters monitor not only the candidates ’sayings but also the physical condition of the elderly.

Tuesday and on Wednesday night between Finnish time, the sitting president of the United States Donald Trump, 74, and a Democratic counterpart Joe Biden, 77, will finally face when the first official election debate of the candidates is held in Cleveland.

The debate starts at 4.00 Finnish time and lasts 90 minutes. HS shows it live in this article.

At the end of this article, a textual live follow-up of the debate will also appear at night.

Also read: First election debate live at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning: all this is promised in HS’s U.S. election observation

In the encounter of the elderly, voters observe not only the sayings of the candidates but also their physical condition.

Trump has long barked at Biden to be senile and “brain dead,” though not very much younger than his rival. As the debate approaches, Trump has reiterated the claim that Biden will have to take medication to improve his fitness.

Biden has knocked out the allegations and in turn called Trump toxic.

Election debate divided into six sections of about 15 minutes. Organizers have revealed in advance the themes of the debate: Trump and Biden’s previous screenings, the U.S. Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, race and urban violence, election fairness, and the economy.

Of the themes, at least “race and violence in cities” seems to be a direct lift from Trump’s agenda. Trump has responded to the Black Lives Matter protests by barking at democratically victorious big cities as havens for violence. Trump has also highlighted the possible fraudulent outcome of the election.

According to the organizers, the topics of the debate may still change according to the news situation.

Trump has spent remarkably little time preparing for the debate, he said news channel CNN on tuesday. According to CNN sources, Trump’s debate exercises have been fragmented and have totaled less than two hours in total.

CNN speculates that Trump will rely on his offensive style instead of devout preparation.

Trumpin is expected to attack sharply in the debate as he is behind the scenes in relation to Biden in polls, reports the news agency AFP. The aggressive style hardly pays off for him, as the audience has become accustomed to shocking statements, mockery, and lies during Trump’s presidency.

To get Biden under the skin, Trump is expected to raise at least Biden’s son’s suspicions of corruption from Ukraine.

Workers prepared the stage for the first election debate of presidential candidates in the city of Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.­

Trump also gets to brag about a conservative judge Amy Coney Barrettin appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. If Barrett is appointed by an expedited process before the election, as it now appears, Trump has, during his term, established a balance of power in the Supreme Court jury well over the Republican side for years.

Biden from the point of view, the appointment of a judge is a blunt game of power designed to restrict the right to abortion (Barrett is known as an opponent of abortion) and to end the law known as Obamacare, which guarantees health care for many destitute people.

Biden also has as his weapon stories about Trump’s tax data just published by The New York Times. They say Trump has been making significant tax cuts for himself for decades.

Read more: The New York Times published Trump’s tax information: US president paid $ 750 in federal income tax a year and owes hundreds of millions of dollars

Biden’s roots are in much poorer conditions than Trump’s, although Biden has also spent much of his life as a prosperous member of the U.S. Congress.

As a pre-favorite of the polls, Biden has said his goal is to stay calm in the debate. It’s not always successful under pressure, he admits.

“I hope I don’t drift into arguing with this guy because it’s the only situation where he feels comfortable,” Biden commented, according to AFP.

Read more: This is how Joe Biden would change America: back to the Paris Climate Agreement, double taxation of the rich and a tougher stance on Russia

Biden is likely to try to manage the debate over the coronavirus pandemic, as polls show that a clear majority of Americans feel Trump has handled it poorly.

The pandemic is also reflected in the arrangements for the debate event itself.

Where in previous years competitors have almost been forced to shake hands, citing traditions, this year they will keep a safety margin. Likewise, the audience for the event is limited.