President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 (THE WASHINGTON POST / THE WASHINGTON POST)

At 8 p.m. Thursday night on American television, it was “two rooms two atmospheres”: in Philadelphia, in one of the buildings that houses the constitution of the United States, former vice-president Joe Biden faces the journalist ABC George Stephanopoulos and a few voters scattered around an amphitheater. The atmosphere is courteous, not to say soporific.

On NBC, a much more electric atmosphere. We are in Miami, and Donald Trump is wrapped up with journalist Savannah Guthrie. The Republican candidate seems tense, aggressive, he hates NBC. The show will also last half an hour less than that of Joe Biden.

In particular on the management of the coronavirus epidemic, which killed 217,000 people in the United States. Donald Trump says: “The other day there was this study which said that 85% of people who wear a mask still get the virus.“The reporter takes the Republican candidate and corrects him, stating that this study does not say that. And as in response to Trump, Joe Biden asserts:”The president’s words count. And when the president doesn’t wear a mask or laughs at me for wearing one, there’s a risk people will think, ‘Okay, that can’t be that important.’. ”

We will also remember that Donald Trump condemned the white supremacists last night, quite firmly. On the other hand, when asked about the conspiracyists of QAnon, this internet movement with the craziest theories, the American president says he does not know them, affirming however that he agrees with their fight against pedophilia. One of the conspiracy theses defended by QAnon is that the Democratic Party maintains a vast international pedophile ring.

Trump appeared very fit, much like a boxer, just 15 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Biden was calm, a little boring, listening to voters on set. We will observe with attention which of these two programs recorded the best audience. It means a lot to the outgoing president, a former reality TV presenter.