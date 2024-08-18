US Presidential Election | Trump again barked at Harris after he tightened up in the polls

US presidential election|Running mates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigned in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Stateside Republican presidential candidate, ex-president Donald Trump barked Saturday again at the Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Terrible Harris this is strengthened in opinion polls in four important states of the scale.

At a campaign meeting held in the small town of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump accused Harris of fomenting inflation, but also indulged in more personal insults, mocking Harris’s laugh and calling him a communist and a lunatic.

Trump also asserted that he is better looking than Harris.

“People ask me not to use bad language, not to call people stupid. Not to call him crazy. But that’s what he is, he’s a lunatic,” Trump said, referring to Harris.

Newspaper of The New York Times according to a poll published on Saturday, Harris leads Trump in Arizona by 50-45 percentage points and in North Carolina by 49-47 percentage points. In Nevada, the difference had also narrowed, but Trump narrowly led by 48 to 47 percent. In Georgia, Trump led a little more clearly, 50–46. The margin of error for the results is about four percentage points in both directions.

Both Trump and Harris campaigned over the weekend in Pennsylvania, which is also an important swing state for the election.

Next week, Harris will participate in the Democratic National Convention from Monday to Thursday, where he will officially accept the party’s presidential nomination.