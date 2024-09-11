US presidential election | These are the things Harris and Trump clashed with: Five takeaways from the heated debate

US presidential election|Kamala Harris was very defensive about Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced each other in a televised debate on the ABC channel in Philadelphia.

Tommi Hannula HS

6:46 a.m

of the United States the first and possibly the presidential candidates last election debate labeled a Democrat Horrible Harris a strong landslide, under which the Republicans Donald Trump was in trouble for this.

HS raised the most essential issues About the TV debate on the ABC channel.