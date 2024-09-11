Thursday, September 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US presidential election | These are the things Harris and Trump clashed with: Five takeaways from the heated debate

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
US presidential election | These are the things Harris and Trump clashed with: Five takeaways from the heated debate
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Main ContentPlaceholder

Kamala Harris was very defensive about Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced each other in a televised debate on the ABC channel in Philadelphia. Picture: Michael Le Brecht II / ZUMA

Tommi Hannula HS

of the United States the first and possibly the presidential candidates last election debate labeled a Democrat Horrible Harris a strong landslide, under which the Republicans Donald Trump was in trouble for this.

HS raised the most essential issues About the TV debate on the ABC channel.

Harris was at his strongest when defending abortion rights

#presidential #election #Harris #Trump #clashed #takeaways #heated #debate

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
From handshake to ‘Venezuela on steroids’: highlights of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ US presidential debate

From handshake to 'Venezuela on steroids': highlights of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' US presidential debate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]