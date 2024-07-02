US presidential election|Independent or minor party candidates are often not seen to have a real chance of reaching the White House. Their votes still have meaning.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In the US presidential elections, there are also candidates outside the ruling parties. The nephew of assassinated President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a lawyer who has defined himself as a “classical liberal.” Philosopher Cornel West advocates funding public health care and cutting the defense budget. The Greens’ Jill Stein is an environmental activist who wants a more ambitious climate policy. Chase Oliver of the Libertarian Party wants to reduce US involvement in world conflicts.

Here it is are the options, many American voters may have thought last Thursday as they watched the first presidential debate.

The 81-year-old sitting president of the Democrats was opposite in the debate Joe Biden and the Republicans’ 78-year-old Donald Trump.

Biden fumbled his way through the debate, mostly achieving that demands for his stepping aside hardened. Trump’s recent criminal conviction and the criminal charges brought against him may, in turn, reduce swing voters from the Republican vote.

Although republicans and democrats dominate the US presidential elections year after year, the voter has the opportunity to support candidates outside the ruling parties as well.

Not often with independent or minor party candidates see there are real possibilities become the host or hostess of the White House. It does not mean that they are insignificant in the elections, but they have the opportunity to manipulate the election result by taking decisive votes from the candidates of the ruling parties.

Examples can be found in history. In the 2000 elections, the Greens Ralph Nader could take From Al Gore enough votes that About George W. Bush became president. In 2016, on the other hand, libertarian and green candidates Gary Johnson and by Jill Stein is estimated took just that many votes From Hillary Clintonthat Trump came to power.

It is not impossible for an independent candidate to come to power either: the first president of the United States, who came to power in 1789 George Washington was not committed to any party.

HS presents the four most prominent candidates for the White House from outside the Republicans and Democrats.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Perhaps the best-known presidential candidate from outside the ruling parties is 70 years old Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He is going to the elections uncommitted.

He is the ex-minister of justice who was murdered in 1968 by Robert F. Kennedy son. President assassinated in Dallas 1963 John F. Kennedy was his uncle.

Kennedy Jr. is a jurist who is defined himself as a “classical liberal”. He is known as an anti-vaccine activist who, for example, has repeated the conspiracy that vaccinating children leads to autism. On their campaign pages Kennedy advocates, among other things, ending “eternal wars” and environmental and health issues.

In May The New York Times reported that of Kennedy Jr.’s brain a parasitic worm was found more than ten years ago.

In support measurements Kennedy Jr. is third with about nine percent support. He seems to be taking votes especially from Trump even to the extent that Trump himself is nervous about Kennedy’s candidacy, seeing this as a stage for the Democrats.

Philosopher Cornel West is believed to attract young Democratic voters.

Cornel West

71 years old a well-known scientist and social critic Cornel West participates in the elections as an uncommitted candidate. He has taught at prestigious universities such as Yale, Princeton and Harvard and is currently a professor of philosophy at a theological seminary in New York.

West advocates, among other things, funding for public health care and cutting the US defense budget, he says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. He has called Biden a war criminal and Trump a “fascist piper”.

West has been suspected of attracting especially young Democratic voters, although for now you can vote for him in only six states.

The Green Party’s Jill Stein has previously been nominated in 2012 and 2016.

Jill Stein

The greens 74 years old Jill Stein is the winner of the presidential election. He has been the Green candidate twice before, in 2012 and 2016, garnering 0.36 percent and 1.07 percent of the vote in those years.

Stein is an environmental activist, who in his campaign has, among other things, pushed for a more ambitious climate policy than the current one. In addition, he has been critical of Biden’s support for Israel and promised in his own campaign to end US support for both Israel and Ukraine, reports the news channel CNN. Stein is also pushing for free education and medical expenses forgiveness.

Stein is believed to attract especially those voters who would otherwise vote for Biden.

38-year-old Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver is the youngest candidate in the presidential race.

Chase Oliver

of the United States by far the youngest candidate in the presidential election is 38 years old from the libertarian party Chase Oliver.

Oliver was chosen as the party’s candidate at the end of May. A new presidential candidate at the party meeting introduced saying himself to be “gay and armed”.

Libertarians support small government, light taxation and far-reaching individual freedom with as few restrictions as possible set by society. The election code is loosely translated as “become uncontrollable”.

As a candidate, Oliver wants to for example, reduce US involvement in world conflicts by, among other things, ending support for Ukraine and Israel. In addition, he calls for a freer drug policy and wants to remove the death penalty and gun restrictions.

The Libertarian Party is the third largest party in the United States. Historically, libertarian candidates have taken votes away from the Republican candidate, but this year may be different. For example, a party leader Angela McArdle is guessed Oliver taking votes from Biden.