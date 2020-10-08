US presidential election “The word middle class was never mentioned” – Investigator said Prosecutor Harris was on the neck of the vice presidential debate, both speaking to workers

Jani Kokko, a researcher specializing in US politics, points out that in the end, neither candidate gave a direct and clear answer to the question of accepting the election result.

Senator Kamala Harris took on the role of prosecutor in the TV debate of the vice presidents on Thursday morning in accordance with his profession and managed to keep the vice president Mike Pencen most of the time as an underdog. This is the assessment of a U.S. political scientist Jani Kokko From the University of Jyväskylä.

“Harris took the prosecutor’s attitude from the start when he started talking about the corona epidemic, laid down the facts, and Pence stayed on the defensive,” Kokko says. “But this was no backfire.”

“Pence tried to attack, for example, by comparing the treatment of the corona epidemic with the treatment of swine flu, the president Barack Obaman during. And when it came to expanding the Supreme Court, Pence accused Democrats that when they don’t like the rules, they change them. ”

“But overall, Harris was on his neck. It was pretty natural since the president Donald Trump is an under-respondent in the election campaign as the economy stagnates and the epidemic progresses. Even then, Pence has no other choice. ”

Squad occurred four meters apart, with two plexiglasses between them, due to the viral situation, so the situation was not particularly natural. Harris tried to talk a lot directly to the camera, while Pence often directed his words to the presenter Susan Pagelle. But to whom did the candidates really direct their words?

“For workers, workers and workers,” Kokko replies. “Surprisingly, the word‘ middle class ’was never heard during the whole debate. Pence spoke to his core advocates, the Conservatives of values. Harris directed his words above all to voters with a working background in the rust zone, those who voted for Trump in the last election. ”

Kokko points out that in the end, neither candidate gave a direct and clear answer to Page’s last question about the approval of the election result.

President Trump has hacked the possibility that he would not accept his potential defeat in the election, which would be unprecedented in the United States. Pence continued on the presidential line, arguing that Democrats “have spent three and a half years trying to undo the 2016 election result”.

Pence referred to this as a specialist researcher Robert Muellerin to the investigation and suspicions that Trump had plotted to influence the election along with Russia.

“I haven’t noticed such an argument in the discussion before,” Kokko says. “After all, the Democrats did not dispute the result of the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton acknowledged his defeat and said democracy had materialized, congratulations to the new president. ”

“It’s more of an illusion that Trump can’t be a loser. If he loses, the reason must be some fake or conspiracy. ”

However, Kokko does not consider contesting the election result to be a very likely option. According to him, the problem could arise if the 2000 election situation were repeated. Republicans George Bush the younger then won the Democrats Al Goren Florida eventually officially voted 537 and, thanks to this, rose to president.

“But if Trump loses in several crucial states, then the bottom of the accusations goes away.”

In all the debate showed that the vice presidents of both main candidates are capable of performing their duties when needed, ”Kokko says, noting that the vice president has risen to president nine times in U.S. history.

“Four times as a result of natural death and Four times as a result of assassination. And then there’s Ford. ”

Vice president Gerald Ford became president for less than a term in 1974 when president Richard Nixon stumbled upon the Watergate scandal and resigned.