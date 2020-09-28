Donald Trump has “created, exacerbated or neglected” the crises of our time, such as global warming or the rise of authoritarianism, the newspaper believes.

The prestigious American daily Washington post (English article for subscribers only) declared, Monday, September 28, his support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump in the presidential election on November 3.

In an editorial, the newspaper estimates that the former US vice president is, at 77, “exceptionally well qualified, by his temperament and his experience, to meet the colossal challenges” over the next four years. On the contrary, Donald Trump has “created, exacerbated or neglected” the crises of our time, such as global warming or the rise of authoritarianism, estimates the newspaper.

In 2016, the Washington post declared her support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. Several major newspapers (Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times…) gave their support to Joe Biden but the famous New York Times has not yet spoken. Joe Biden also received the support of moderate Republican figures but also celebrities.