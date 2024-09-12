Thursday, September 12, 2024
US Presidential Election | The viewership figures for Harris and Trump's election debate were published

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2024
in World Europe
US Presidential Election | The viewership figures for Harris and Trump's election debate were published
According to the research company, at least 17 television networks showed the debate live in the United States.

Stateside Tuesday evening’s presidential debate was watched by an estimated 67.1 million people in the country, tells Nielsen, a research company that analyzes viewership figures.

It was the first Democratic candidate Horrible Harris and the Republican nominee Donald Trump’s election debate between

The event was hosted by ABC News and the debate was shown live in the United States on at least 17 television networks, according to Nielsen.

At the end of June, the president of Trump and the previous candidate of the Democrats Joe Biden about 51 million viewers followed the debate between

