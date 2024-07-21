US Presidential Election | “The situation is completely open” – The expert commented on Biden’s stepping aside

US presidential election|According to the expert, the Democratic Party must next decide how to find a replacement for Joe Biden in the presidential race. The Democrats are in a hurry.

21.7. 22:47 | Updated 1:31 a.m

OF THE UNITED STATES Democratic presidential candidate, President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he would give up his pursuit of the presidential candidacy.

“Democrats now have a few options on how to decide the choice of a new candidate”, professor at the University of Turku’s John Morton Center Benita Heiskanen told Helsingin Sanomat late on Sunday evening.

“The first possibility is to hold a so-called open party meeting, in which virtually anyone who is capable can run for office. After that, the delegates decide on the candidate,” says Heiskanen.

“Another option is that Biden bequeaths his vote to the candidate he likes. Then, however, the delegates would not have to respect the decision”.

Benita Heiskanen.

Biden announced his support for his vice president Terrible Harris as the Democrats’ next presidential candidate.

“Many Democrats are of the opinion that Kamala Harris should receive this nomination as if she were the heir to the mantle, but others are of the opinion that there should be such an open nomination,” says Heiskanen.

According to Heiskase, several governors of the American rust belt could run for office in the open party meeting. Such could be, for example, Michigan Gretchen Whitmerof Illinois JB Pritchker, and Pennsylvania Joe Shapiro.

“These are important states that are needed to win the elections,” says Heiskanen.

“But of course the situation is still open at this point.”

On the night before Monday, around Sunday time, i.e. after Heiskanen’s interview, at least Whitmer announced that he was not going to be a candidate. Shapiro, on the other hand, announced his support for Harris.

Apart in Heiskanen’s opinion, the most important thing about who will be chosen as the Democrats’ next candidate is that the Democrats get a strong grassroots enthusiasm.

“When the voters and the parties are enthusiastic about the candidate, that’s when we usually go to the polls to vote,” says Heiskanen.

According to him, the best way to create enthusiasm would be with an open party meeting.

“These individuals are not ones that the general public knows very well outside of the states. It would support the idea that now we would start organizing televised examinations, where the candidates could present their views and the general public could get to know them”, he says.

Biden’s stepping aside makes the situation uncertain for the Republican Party as well. According to Heiskanen, Joe Biden would have been the best candidate for the Republican Party.

“They would certainly have wanted Biden to continue. Now the situation is completely open,” he says.

“The Republicans are prepared for the candidacy of Kamala Harris, but if we go beyond that, then their campaign strategy will be completely new”

Biden’s According to Heiskanen, there are risks in giving up the candidacy. The biggest of them is time. The Democrats’ party meeting, where the new candidate will be decided, will be held in a month from 19 to 21. August.

If the Democrats plan to organize an open caucus, potential candidates must start their campaign work on a fast schedule.

After the party conference, the incoming presidential candidate has just over two months to gain the support of the people and the party before the presidential elections in November.

“The clock is ticking,” says Heiskanen.

Correction 21.7. clock: 11:40 p.m.: The US presidential election will be held in November, not October.