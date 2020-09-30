Wednesday September 30, at three in the morning (French time), Joe Biden and Donald Trump debate in Cleveland in the first presidential debate on November 3. The most pressure is clearly on Joe Biden, even if the polls still favor him. He has one advantage: he’s a political specialist. He has been elected for 45 years and has eleven debates to his credit. But he’s a blunderer. He wasn’t very good during the Democratic primary debates and can get angry when attacking his family.

It would take a hesitation or a blank memory on the part of the Democratic candidate for him to agree with Donald Trump, who keeps repeating that Joe Biden is not fit, at 77 years old, to lead the United States. The challenge for Joe Biden is to be who he claims to be, the presidential, the reasonable man, in short, the one who will heal America. Donald Trump on his side should not be too aggressive.