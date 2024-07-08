US Presidential Election | The number of doubters of President Joe Biden is growing

US presidential election|A total of 27 Democratic representatives either hope that Biden will withdraw from the presidential race or are worried about his eligibility.

Four a long-time Democratic congressman announced to the party leadership on Sunday that he supports the fact that the president Joe Biden would give up the party’s presidential nomination, tells the American newspaper The Washington Post.

The newspaper bases its information on two anonymous sources who were involved in an informal call organized by the Democratic leadership.

According to The Washington Post, congressmen Jerry Nadler, Adam Smith, Mark Takano and To Joseph More would like Biden to drop his candidacy.

In addition to them, there were already five Democratic representatives or governors told that he supports Biden stepping aside from the presidential race.

Straight woman In addition to those in favor of stepping aside, 18 Democrats have publicly expressed concern about Biden’s ability to challenge the former president Donald Trump in the November elections.

The amounts don’t sound huge. However, if you take into account that just two weeks ago the party stood behind Biden’s candidacy as a single front, the number is quite high.

The debate about Biden’s suitability as a presidential candidate raged after he faced Trump in the election debate at the end of June. Biden’s debate success has been described as catastrophic.

Presidential self-confidence still does not waver.

The Reuters news agency says that he assured again on Monday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program that he is not going anywhere.

Biden said of his frustration with his party’s elite and stated that anyone who doubts him is welcome to challenge his candidacy at the Democratic caucus in August.

Writing about assurances, Reuters points out that such a company would not have a future if Biden himself did not give up the candidacy and release the delegates who were placed behind him in the primaries for other candidates.

News channel CNN again tellsthat Biden has also assured in a letter addressed to the congressional Democrats that he is capable of being a candidate.

“I want you to know that despite the ongoing speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race,” Biden says, according to CNN.