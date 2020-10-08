US presidential election The next presidential debate was decided to be held in a virtual, Trump said he opposed

The aim is to ensure safety.

The United States the next election debate in the November presidential election will be conducted virtual, the person in charge of the election debates announced commission on Thursday.

President of the United States Donald Trump immediately announced that it did not intend to participate in the debate if it was virtual. Trump is currently recovering from a coronavirus infection reported last week.

“I’m not going to participate in the virtual debate,” Trump said To Fox News on Thursday. According to Fox News, Trump is not going to “sit at the computer” in the debate. He described such a debate as “ridiculous”.

“The Commission changed the way we argued, and we can’t accept that,” Trump told Fox News. “I’m not going to waste my time on virtual debate.”

Trump doesn’t think he can infect the coronavirus. “I do not think that I grasp,” he said to Fox News.

Trumpin and his opponent Joe Biden the next debate is scheduled for 15 October.

Former Vice President Biden says he is ready to take part in a virtual debate, news channel CNN.

Virtual the purpose of the debate would be to guarantee the health and safety of all those involved in the debate in one way or another. The United States has the most known coronavirus infections in the world Johns Hopkins University follow-up by.

According to the Electoral Debate Commission, the debate is to be organized as a kind of meeting of local representatives, with presidential candidates participating remotely from different places. Debate Moderator Steve Scully and, however, the participants in the meeting would have met in Miami, Florida.