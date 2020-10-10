After the announcement of the US president’s Covid-19 infection, the debate was to be held in Miami, in a virtual meeting. A formula categorically refused by Donald Trump.

It will not take place. The second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, initially scheduled for Thursday, October 15, was canceled by the independent commission responsible for organizing them, she announced Friday, October 9.

After the announcement of the US president’s Covid-19 infection, the commission had for health reasons transformed this debate, which was to be held in Miami, into a virtual meeting. A formula categorically refused by Donald Trump.

“It is now obvious that there will be no debate on October 15th”, wrote the commission in a statement, saying now “focus attention on preparations for the last presidential debate scheduled for October 22“in Nashville, Tennessee.

During the canceled debate, voters had to ask the candidates questions this time. Donald trump “obviously does not have the courage to answer for his record to voters at the same time as” Joe Biden, reacted a spokesman for the Democratic candidate, Andrew Bates.

After the announcement of his outfit in virtual form, Donald Trump’s team had accused the organizers of wanting to avoid Joe Biden a direct confrontation with the Republican. She demanded that the October 15 debate be postponed at a final meeting on October 29, just five days before the poll – which Joe Biden’s team refused.

The two men have already clashed for nearly an hour and a half during a chaotic first debate, during which they kept cutting each other off on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.