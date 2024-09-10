US presidential election | The microphone rule worries Harris’ inner circle – HS follows the debate between Harris and Trump in the morning

US presidential election|Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face each other in the election debate at dawn. HS follows the encounter moment by moment.

of the United States the next possible turning point in the presidential campaign is soon to come when the Democratic Party’s nominee Terrible Harris and Republicans Donald Trump meet for the first time in an election debate. The debate starts on Wednesday at four o’clock in the morning, and HS will follow it moment by moment.

The rules of the debate have been agreed upon, but one thing worries Harris’ supporters.

According to the rules of the debate, the presidential candidate’s microphone is muted when he does not have the floor, says for example The Washington Post. The rule was originally called for by Harris’ party mate Joe Biden campaign organization.

The microphone rule, which is rooted in Biden, may not be to Harris’s advantage, at least some of his supporters think According to Politico. For former prosecutor Harris, it would be good if he could immediately question Trump’s speeches and correct his possible factual errors.

“Trump’s worst moments in debates are when he gets nervous and fumbles,” an unnamed former campaign staffer told Politico. In his opinion, the microphone rule prevents such situations.

Harris’s the camp has finally agreed to the rule, but they have informed the ABC channel, which organized the debate, that they don’t like the rule.

“Vice President Harris, a former prosecutor, will be at a substantial disadvantage because this procedure protects Donald Trump from direct communication with the Vice President,” Harris’ campaign organization wrote in a message to ABC. of The Washington Post by.

Trump’s forces, on the other hand, have demanded “exactly the same conditions” as in the debate held in June, The Washington Post says.

However, Trump himself has not shown great enthusiasm regarding whether the microphones are on all the time. “It doesn’t matter to me,” he has said of The New York Times by.

“I would probably keep it on. But the deal was that it would be the same as it was last time,” Trump said, according to The New York Times.

