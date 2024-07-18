US Presidential Election | “The matter could not be expressed more clearly” – Biden now has a moment of destiny, says the professor

US presidential election|So far, Biden has been able to lull himself into the fact that he might have a chance in the November elections, thinks Benita Heiskanen, professor of North American studies at the University of Turku.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Democrats’ pressure on Biden grows as the election approaches. Several Democrats have called on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. According to polls, fewer and fewer people believe in Biden’s ability to act as president. Benita Heiskanen, professor of North American studies at the University of Turku, estimates that now we can live in the moments of destiny regarding Biden’s candidacy.

Stateside pressure president Joe Biden towards is growing within the Democratic Party.

Within a few days, it has been reported that more and more Democrats are of the opinion that Biden should withdraw from the November presidential election.

Last Wednesday, ABC News reported that the Senate Majority Leader, a Democrat Chuck Schumer has privately urged Biden to drop his candidacy.

In the process CNN said the former speaker of the House of Representatives, a Democrat Nancy Pelosi having confirmed to Biden that he does not seem to win the election based on the polls. Pelosi had also pointed out that Biden could destroy the Democrats’ chances of winning the House majority in the election.

Also the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, a Democrat Adam Schiff said the newspaper on Wednesday For the Los Angeles Times doubting Biden’s ability to defeat Trump.

“Butter may be that we are now living in moments of destiny, because the matter could not be expressed more clearly”, states the professor of North American studies at the University of Turku Benita Heiskanen of the latest withdrawal calls.

He says that he expected that the pressure on Biden could increase after the NATO summit held in Washington last week.

Benita Heiskanen, professor of North American studies at the University of Turku.

“When, so to speak, everyday life gets rolling”, Heiskanen clarifies.

The summit after, though, it wasn’t quite back to normal everyday life, when Biden’s rival candidate, the Republicans Donald Trump had to assassination attempt destination in Pennsylvania this weekend.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, it was believed that calls for Biden’s withdrawal would die down. However, this does not seem to have happened.

Almost two-thirds of Democrats seem to think that Biden should withdraw from the presidential race, according to a poll published on Wednesday AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research inquiry. The survey was open from last Thursday to Monday, which also includes Trump’s assassination attempt.

Fewer and fewer Americans also believe that Biden, who will turn 82 shortly after the election, would have sufficient mental capacity to serve as president.

“No he can be coerced away from the task. Based on newspaper information, it seems that the close circle has given Biden too rosy a picture of the situation. At the same time, the other Democrats have not taken a unanimous position, so Biden has been able to lull himself into the fact that he might have opportunities,” reflects Heiskanen.

After the election debate at the end of June, Trump has increased his lead over Biden in the polls. Trump also has a solid lead in six swing states, which have been regarded as deciding the elections. The assassination attempt is believed to increase Trump’s support.

“Mathematics in elections works out in such a way that in opinion polls the Democrats often have to increase their back distance due to the electoral system. The Democrats should win by a large margin if the math is right,” explains Heiskanen.

He considers it possible that Biden will withdraw.

The president himself seemed to soften his stance on the matter by stating in a BET News TV interview on Wednesday that he would consider withdrawing if a doctor deemed it necessary due to his health. However, Biden emphasized that his state of health has been found to be good.

Also the US media The New York Times and CNN said that Biden’s aides have noticed that the president has been more open to hearing reasons why he should leave the race.

“Moment by moment, we follow how the situation develops,” states Heiskanen.