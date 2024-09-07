Saturday, September 7, 2024
US Presidential Election | The former vice president of the United States considers Donald Trump to be the biggest threat to the republic

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe
US Presidential Election | The former vice president of the United States considers Donald Trump to be the biggest threat to the republic
Republican Dick Cheney announced that he will line up behind Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

of the United States former vice president, Republican Dick Cheney announced on Friday that he would vote for the Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris. This was reported by Reuters.

“In the 248-year history of our nation, there has not been a person who is a greater threat to our republic than (Republican presidential candidate) Donald Trump“, George W. Bush Cheney, who served as vice president from 2001 to 2009, said.

Cheney appealed to the American people, saying that every citizen has a duty to put country before party politics and defend the country’s constitution.

Also Cheney’s daughter, a former Republican congressman Liz Cheneyhas previously criticized Trump for, among other things, the events of January 2021, when Trump’s supporters broke into the US Congress building.

Cheney’s the announcement was met with reactions from Harris’ team, noting that the former vice president had joined a growing Republican movement that puts state before party by endorsing Harris.

Trump also reacted to the statement by stating that Cheney is an “insignificant rino, just like his daughter”. Rino refers to a member of the Republican Party who is Republican in name only and does not, for example, sign the party’s values.

“He (Cheney) is the king of endless, senseless wars, wasting lives and trillions of dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris,” Trump wrote on his own social media service to Truth Social.

