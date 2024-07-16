Tuesday, July 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Presidential Election | The film based on the book by Trump’s second-in-command rose in Netflix’s audience statistics

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
US Presidential Election | The film based on the book by Trump’s second-in-command rose in Netflix’s audience statistics
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

JD Vance’s original book also got a new boost in sales figures.

Entertainment media Deadline tellsthat Republican vice presidential candidate Sen By JD Vance based on the book Hillbilly Elegy -film has gained significant viewers on Netflix since Vance’s nomination was announced.

According to Deadline Ron Howard’s directed by Hillbilly Elegy watched on Netflix on Monday, July 15, the day the presidential candidate Donald Trump named Vance the runner-up, totaling 19.2 million minutes. The previous day, there were more than 1.5 million viewing minutes.

Since Howard’s film is just under two hours long, according to Deadline, it had 9.5 million actual viewers on Monday. On Sunday Hillbilly Elegy watched by about 750,000 pairs of eyes.

In its story, Deadline relies on data from the data collection company Luminate.

Released on Netflix in November 2020 Hillbilly Elegy received little praise from critics, but was noted with two nominations at the following year’s Academy Awards.

On Finnish Netflix Hillbilly Elegy had not entered the top 10 list on Tuesday.

Also Vance’s original Hillbilly Elegy -a memoir from 2016 has received a new boost to its sales figures, news The Hill.

On Monday, the paperback version of the book had become number one on Amazon’s list of best-selling books, and the hardcover edition was second on the list.

Before Vance’s nomination was announced, Vance’s book was ranked #220 on Amazon.

Hillbilly Elegy around 1.6 million copies have been sold in total, reports the news agency AP.

#Presidential #Election #film #based #book #Trumps #secondincommand #rose #Netflixs #audience #statistics

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Elden Ring Remains at the Top of the Steam Charts, While Black Myth: Wukong Returns to the forefront

Elden Ring Remains at the Top of the Steam Charts, While Black Myth: Wukong Returns to the forefront

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]