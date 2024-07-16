US Presidential Election | The film based on the book by Trump’s second-in-command rose in Netflix’s audience statistics

US presidential election|JD Vance’s original book also got a new boost in sales figures.

Entertainment media Deadline tellsthat Republican vice presidential candidate Sen By JD Vance based on the book Hillbilly Elegy -film has gained significant viewers on Netflix since Vance’s nomination was announced.

According to Deadline Ron Howard’s directed by Hillbilly Elegy watched on Netflix on Monday, July 15, the day the presidential candidate Donald Trump named Vance the runner-up, totaling 19.2 million minutes. The previous day, there were more than 1.5 million viewing minutes.

Since Howard’s film is just under two hours long, according to Deadline, it had 9.5 million actual viewers on Monday. On Sunday Hillbilly Elegy watched by about 750,000 pairs of eyes.

In its story, Deadline relies on data from the data collection company Luminate.

Released on Netflix in November 2020 Hillbilly Elegy received little praise from critics, but was noted with two nominations at the following year’s Academy Awards.

On Finnish Netflix Hillbilly Elegy had not entered the top 10 list on Tuesday.

Also Vance’s original Hillbilly Elegy -a memoir from 2016 has received a new boost to its sales figures, news The Hill.

On Monday, the paperback version of the book had become number one on Amazon’s list of best-selling books, and the hardcover edition was second on the list.

Before Vance’s nomination was announced, Vance’s book was ranked #220 on Amazon.

Hillbilly Elegy around 1.6 million copies have been sold in total, reports the news agency AP.