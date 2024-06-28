US Presidential Election | The election debate got heated: Biden called Trump a “whiner”

US presidential election|Joe Biden and Donald Trump debated for the first time US time on Thursday night.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Biden and Trump met in the first election debate. The debate discussed the economy, abortion rights, immigration, Ukraine, Israel and climate change. The debate also discussed drug deaths and the age of the candidates.

of the United States one of the most important moments of the november presidential elections was experienced on friday morning finnish time.

The Democratic Party Joe Biden and Republicans Donald Trump met in the first election debate. The second election debate will be held in September. The election debate was seen on American television on the CNN channel.

Election debate started with the traditionally most important issue for American voters, i.e. the economy.

Incumbent Democratic Party President Biden defended his economic actions by saying that the economy is in better shape now than at the beginning of his term. Biden said that after Trump, the economy was in chaos. Biden highlighted the decline in medical costs during his term.

Challenger Donald Trump defended his own season with the effects of the corona pandemic on the economy. According to him, the Trump administration did not receive the recognition it deserved for the good management of the economy during the pandemic.

“Current inflation is killing us,” Trump said.

Biden says that Trump gave tax breaks to the highest earners. Trump defended tax breaks to support businesses during the pandemic.

Second the right to abortion was discussed. Three new Supreme Court justices were appointed during Trump’s presidency. The Supreme Court shifted the issue of the right to abortion from the federal government to the states.

According to Trump, “absolutely everyone” wanted to transfer the decision on abortion rights to the states.

According to Biden, the decision was a terrible and terrible thing for women’s rights. Biden talked about rape victims who cannot get abortions in their states.

US President Joe Biden at the election debate on Thursday evening US time.

Immigration and the US-Mexico border situation is one of the biggest election issues.

Trump turned the speech to this theme even when other issues were discussed. CNN’s election debate hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash had to point out to Trump that he should stay on topic.

Biden defended his administration’s policies on immigration and the border, calling the border more secure than in the Trump era.

Trump responded with his familiar claim that released prisoners, terrorists and mental hospital patients are pouring across the border.

“Nothing supports Trump’s claim. He lies as usual,” Biden replied.

Trump viciously attacked Biden on the border issue. He claimed that Americans are dying on the streets because immigrants are being housed in luxury hotels. Trump accused Biden of hating veterans.

Biden responded that Trump is talking trash and that his administration is focused on veterans’ issues. Biden attacked Trump for his statement in which Trump has called veterans losers. Trump claimed the statement was made up.

About the war in Ukraine Trump commented that the war will not end until the United States has a president, which the president of Russia Vladimir Putin respect. According to Trump, the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the beginning of Biden’s term was the reason that Putin dared to attack Ukraine.

Biden said that Trump urged Putin to do whatever he wants for Ukraine.

The candidates were asked if they could support Putin’s peace terms. According to Trump, no, but he would make peace quickly. According to Trump, the United States pours far too much money into supporting Ukraine.

Biden said Putin is a war criminal. According to Biden, Putin will not stop his attack on Ukraine if it wins the war. Biden reminded that American military aid is largely US-made weapons and that other NATO countries also support Ukraine a lot.

Later during the debate, the debaters returned to the Ukraine issue. Biden said a Russian victory in Ukraine would mean “then we have war.”

Trump claimed that Putin has taken “land” from Biden, but did not do so during Trump’s time in power. Trump claimed that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine during his time.

“Ukraine is not winning the war. It’s so sad,” Trump said.

Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

of Israel and on the Hamas war, Biden said that only Hamas wants the war to continue. According to Biden, the road to peace is three-step, and it starts with a ceasefire and negotiations. Biden said that Hamas must be destroyed, but must be careful what kind of weapons are used in areas where there are civilians.

Trump said that Israel must be allowed to complete its mission to destroy Hamas. Trump called Biden a Palestinian.

According to Biden, Trump wants to withdraw the United States from NATO, which would be destructive to world peace.

From Trump asked about the state of democracy and the seizure of the Epiphany congress hall. Trump took the discussion away from the question back to the border situation and the good economic situation. Trump said that under Biden’s leadership, the United States became the laughingstock of the world.

When Trump was asked about it again, he said he did not incite anyone to riot. Trump blamed the riot on the Democratic Party, then the speaker of Congress Nancy Pelosi the reason.

Biden reminded that in many courts it was found that Trump lost the election and Trump still incited people to take over the congress building. According to Biden, the people convicted of the riot are not patriots, as Trump has said.

Trump was asked about his intentions to take revenge if he is elected president. At this point, the argument went to blows below the belt.

Trump attacked Biden’s son Hunter Biden counter by calling him and Joe Biden criminals as well. Hunter Biden was recently convicted of a firearms offense.

Biden went on to list Trump’s criminal charges and convictions.

From Biden was asked if Trump is a threat to democracy.

Biden said he decided to run after he saw people carrying swastikas in Charlotteville.

“This guy has no concept of American democracy,” Biden said.

Trump claimed that Biden ran because now is the last time Biden could do so. Trump claimed Biden made up the Charlotteville story.

About climate change when speaking, Biden praised the achievements of his own administration, as it approved a large climate package. Biden said Trump did nothing about the climate.

Trump said he pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement because “no one else paid.”

“I want absolutely clean water and I want absolutely clean air. And we had it,” Trump said.

Debate social security turned into talk of immigration again.

According to Biden, social security would be secured by raising taxes on the richest. According to Biden, Trump wants to get rid of Social Security completely.

Trump accuses Biden of “misinformation”.

“Social security. He destroys it. Because millions of people are coming into our country and they’re being put on Social Security,” Trump said.

Next discussed drug deaths that have increased under both Trump and Biden. Trump did not answer the question about how to reduce drug deaths. Instead, Trump talked about the Chinese threat.

When asked again, Trump blamed the opioid epidemic on the pandemic. Trump again turned the talk to the border – and unexpectedly to the hostage situation, where an American journalist is imprisoned in Russia.

Biden said he wants more fentanyl machines to identify fentanyl cargoes at the border.

People watched the election debate in the California city of San Diego, which is located near the US-Mexico border.

Both of them the high age of the candidates has worried the voters. 81-year-old Biden said in the debate that you have to look at the results he has achieved in his term. He pointed out that Trump is only three years younger and still a worse candidate.

Trump answered the same question. He said he had health checks and took a cognitive test, which he passed.

Trump was asked to promise that he would accept the result of the election regardless of who wins and that political violence would not be acceptable.

“I shouldn’t have to say that, but of course I do.”

According to Trump, he would do this “if the elections were fair”.

Biden accused Trump of not being able to handle defeat and after the last election “snapped”. Biden also called Trump a whiner.

“I doubt you wouldn’t accept because you’re such a whiner.”

In closing remarks Biden highlighted Trump’s poor economic management and the fact that he gave tax breaks to the richest of all. Biden highlighted his achievements in lowering the price of insulin.

Biden promised to continue treating the abatement of inflation. He added that American families must be able to afford childcare.

Trump said that the last three and a half years have been lived in “hell”. He blamed Biden for the situation in Gaza and again repeated his message about millions of “illegal immigrants”.

Correction 28.6. 5:50 a.m.: Contrary to earlier false reports, Trump blamed Nancy Pelosi, not her daughter, for the takeover of the House of Congress.