US Presidential Election | The candidates headed to New Hampshire, the upcoming election exam had to be canceled

of the United States former president Donald Trump continued campaigning in the state of New Hampshire on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Late Monday local time, Trump took a clear victory in the Iowa caucuses. The New Hampshire primary is next week.

“You have to go to the polls. We have to show unprecedented margins,” Trump told supporters at an event in Atkinson.

by NBC News according to Trump, in his campaign event, he focused on his rival, the former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's to criticism, even the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis took second place in Iowa. According to polls, Haley's popularity in New Hampshire is significantly closer to Trump than in Iowa. In his speech, Trump repeated, among other things, his view that Haley is not “tough enough” to become president.

The millionaire who interrupted the presidential race with his own election supervisors on Monday Vivek Ramaswamy was seen on Tuesday alongside Trump in Atkinson. Ramaswamy finished fourth in the Iowa caucuses. He already said on Monday that he would stand behind Trump.

by NBC News Haley will also campaign in the state on Tuesday. After Iowa, DeSantis headed to South Carolina. The governor of Florida had to cancel his planned event in New Hampshire due to weather conditions.

According to Reuters, ABC News canceled an election test scheduled for Thursday because DeSantis would have been the only participant. Trump has refused to participate in the election exams, and Haley announced on Tuesday that she will skip the exam if Trump does not participate.

“Our intention was to hold the debate after the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew it would depend on the candidates,” an ABC News spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Nikki Haley campaigned at Bretton Woods on Tuesday.

Trump also attended the trial in New York on Tuesday. Trump was sentenced in May as a writer-journalist by E. Jean Carroll for sexual harassment and defamation for damages of five million dollars. Trump later commented that the charges were made up and their motive was political. This resulted in a new civil suit in which Carroll again accuses Trump of defamation. The processing of the case started on Tuesday.

Trump told his supporters that he would attend a “false trial” in New York in the coming days, along with campaigning.

“Early in the morning, I'm going to witch hunt Biden,” Trump said, according to AFP.