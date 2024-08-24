US Presidential Election | The black sheep of the political power family jumped on Trump’s bandwagon: This is what it means for the election situation

US presidential election|It is still difficult to predict the voting behavior of Kennedy’s supporters, says Professor Benita Heiskanen.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s support for Trump makes the election situation exciting, but the consequences of the decision are still difficult to assess. According to the polls, it is not likely that Kennedy’s decision would change the electoral situation significantly. Before his suspension, Kennedy’s approval rating was just under five percent. Among other things, he appealed to voters fed up with the two-party system.

Non-committal presidential candidate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr decision to suspend his campaign and move to support the Republicans Donald Trump makes the election situation exciting, but it is still difficult to draw direct conclusions about the consequences of the decision.

This is the opinion of a professor at the John Morton Center of the University of Turku Benita Heiskanen Kennedy’s Friday announcement. That same day, Kennedy spoke at a Trump campaign event in Arizona.

Kennedy, who comes from a powerful family in US politics, was still believed to be taking votes especially from Trump in the spring. However, recent polls have mixed results as to whether Kennedy would have eaten more of Trump or the Democrats Horrible Harris votes, says a US newspaper The New York Times (NOW).

Can’t therefore, it is certain that with Kennedy’s suspension, his votes would rain directly into Trump’s lair.

Professor Benita Heiskanen from the University of Turku.

“It is difficult to predict the behavior of voters. It is interesting that he urged the voters of the Libra states to vote for Trump,” states Heiskanen.

At a press conference on Friday, Kennedy did not leave the presidential race entirely, but said he would withdraw his name from the ballot in states where the result is expected to be tight between Trump and Harris.

At least Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have been considered the so-called balance states in the November elections.

According to the news agency AP by the end of the week, Kennedy began the process of withdrawing from the candidacy in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Election officials in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, meanwhile, told the AP it would be too late to pull out.

Yet Last November, a poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos gave Kennedy 20 percent support, compared to Trump and the sitting president Joe Biden.

Since then, Kennedy’s support decreased, and at the end of the campaign, national support was less than five percent, says NYT.

“At the beginning of his campaign, Kennedy appealed especially to voters dissatisfied with the two-party system, fed up with the moderate wing of the Democrats. After that, he started appealing to members of the Republican far-right,” says Heiskanen.

“Kennedy was voted for by very different types of groups that have not been at the center of mainstream politics. It has been a rather multi-stranded coalition, and because of that, support has come from both sides.”

Kennedy has become known, for example, for cultivating conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines. On the other hand, he is the former minister of justice who was murdered in 1968 by Robert F. Kennedy son, and president assassinated in Dallas in 1963 John F. Kennedy was his uncle. Both came to power from the Democratic Party.

Although it is challenging to predict voters’ behavior, something is known about them.

For example, in the 2020 elections, the activity of voters who now supported Kennedy was weaker than other groups, says NYT. At the same time, many of Kennedy’s supporters say in polls that they are less likely to vote in the upcoming elections.

In the latest NYT-Siena College poll, Trump would get an average of one percentage point more support in seven tight-knit states if all Kennedy supporters who identify as Republicans and stay outside the mainstream parties vote for him. In the polls, Harris had an average lead of two percentage points.

Many of Kennedy’s voters said they had previously grown tired of two unpopular candidates, Trump and Biden, who left the race in July. In the NYT and Siena polls, not all Kennedy supporters were completely sure they would vote for him.

“If a voter wants to make a statement against the two-party system, there are also other candidates to vote for in the upcoming elections,” states Heiskanen.