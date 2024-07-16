US Presidential Election | Such is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump’s vice presidential candidate

US presidential election|Usha Vance, wife of Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, is rarely seen in public, but has quietly contributed to her husband’s rise in the background.

Ohioan senator By JD Vance the rise of the Republicans Donald Trump’s will undoubtedly also turn Vance’s wife into a vice-presidential candidate, Usha Vance life.

Tai has already moved, because when the vice presidential candidacy was announced on Monday, Usha Vance’s workplace announced that she had left her position at the law firm.

Her husband Usha Vance, seen next to him at the Republican convention, is rarely in the public eye, but has quietly influenced her husband’s rise in the background.

The couple’s story began at the law school of the prestigious Yale University, where they both studied, says the US magazine The New York Times. In 2013, both participated in a discussion club that discussed the “social decline of white America”.

The content of that discussion club later became the theoretical backbone of JD Vance’s publicized memoir from 2016. Autobiographical Hillbilly Elegy -book deals with the socio-economic problems of white workers in the poor Appalachian mountain region.

“Usha was like my Yale spirit guide,” JD Vance writes about his wife in a book, according to The New York Times.

“He instinctively understood questions I didn’t even know to ask, and he always encouraged me to look for opportunities I didn’t know existed.”

Yale after university, Usha Vance moved to Cambridge University, which is considered one of the best universities in the world, with the help of a scholarship to do a master’s degree.

Not more crazy than the daughter of Indian immigrants, formerly known as Usha Chilukuri, who grew up in the suburbs of San Diego, California. He became Vance in 2014 when the couple married in Kentucky. Vance has three children.

After her studies, the now 38-year-old Usha Vance has worked in prestigious firms in the field of law, most recently at the Munger, Tolles & Olson law firm, from which she resigned on Monday.

Usha Vance’s background doesn’t always seem to align with her husband’s policies. Both have graduated from top universities, but in 2021 JD Vance gave a speech titled “Universities are the enemy”, says The New York Times. Even after that, JD Vance has sharply criticized universities.

While studying at Cambridge, Usha Vance moved in liberal and leftist circles, continues The New York Times. In 2014, he was a registered Democrat.

Usha Vance’s latest workplace, meanwhile, has described its corporate culture as “radically progressive”, and in 2019, the lawyers’ trade magazine divided the firm’s hiring culture into the so-called woke category. The term refers to combating structural discrimination, but it is highly politicized.

In his politics, JD Vance has tried to combat the woke culture, for example by sending a questionnaire to some of the applicants for positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find out if they are “too woke”.

Publicly However, Usha Vance has always appeared in support of her husband.

When JD Vance ran for the Senate, Usha Vance was quick to respond to critics who saw her husband as opportunistic. Even at the time of his book’s publication, JD Vance was a scathing Trump critic.

“Sometimes people say he’s changed a lot, but the truth is, I’ve known him for years, and he’s always stayed true to himself,” Usha Vance said in an interview For Newsmax in 2022.

Support for the husband has seemed to remain even when JD Vance was still being speculated as Trump’s vice presidential candidate.

“I don’t want to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in JD and I really love him, so we’ll see what happens with our lives,” Usha Vance told Fox News. in the interview in June.