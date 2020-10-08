As of Wednesday, October 7, the placidity of Mike Pince will face the passion of Kamala Harris. At 55 for the Democratic candidate and 61 for the Republican representative, with No. 1s in their seventies, both could rule the United States of America. Mike Pence has been behind Donald Trump for four years. Adept of good manners and impassive, he is the president’s evangelical guarantee. “I’m a Christian, Conservative, and Republican, in that order”, said the vice-president.

to Biden Facing him, Kamala Harris will experience her first big challenge as Joe Biden’s co-lister. The California senator is pro-abortion and defended universal health coverage during the primary, against Joe Biden. “Being a Democrat and wanting to be president, while offering health coverage that does not benefit everyone, is inexcusable”, she had told the current Democratic candidate for the presidential campaign of the United States.

