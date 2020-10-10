Highlights: Debate cancels to be held on 15 October before US presidential election

The second presidential debate to be held on October 15 in the US before the presidential election has been canceled. According to media reports, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has decided to cancel a virtual debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

On October 15, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the virtual event of the proposed Presidential Debate in Miami. The CPD had said that a second presidential debate would be held on the lines of town meetings, in which candidates would participate from remote locations. However Donald Trump had announced that he would not be part of this virtual presidential debate.

Trump said he would not waste his time in virtual debates. Trump said he would beat Biden in the second debate. At the same time, Joe Biden also reacted to Trump’s statement while talking to the media. Biden told reporters that he would follow the commission’s advice. Elections are due in the country on 3 November.

Third Debate organized on 22 October

Significantly, Donald Trump was recently found infected with the Corona virus only after taking part in a presidential debate. In spite of this, there were many controversies about his careless attitude towards Corona. Trump had been in the hospital for about 4 days, after which he was shifted to White House. Due to Corona, the commission also announced to make the debates virtual. Now the third debate will be held on 22 October.