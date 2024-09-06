US Presidential Election | Russia funded the American media, claims the Ministry of Justice – right-wing influencers say they were duped

US presidential election|The Kremlin allegedly orchestrated a media campaign to gain more visibility for Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Kremlin designed a media campaign to influence the upcoming presidential election, the US Department of Justice says. According to the ministry, the US company received money from Russia. The matter was reported by, among others, the American media CNN.

CNN has found out that the US company that received the money is called Tenet Media. According to a US official source, the media in question is connected to right-wing commentators popular on social media.

In an influence campaign include right-wing social media influencers, among others Benny Johnson, Tim Poole and Dave Rubin. They have a total of about six million followers on the video service YouTube alone. According to their own words, American influencers feel that they have been tricked into participating in Tenet Media’s activities.

Some of the content creators were told, according to CNN, that their content for Tenet was funded by a man named Eduard Grigoriann. However, according to the indictment, Grigoriann was a made-up person, CNN says.

According to the prosecutors, the purpose of the operation was to favor, among other things, the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. In this way, Russia would also receive positive attention, the prosecutors say, because Trump has been more sympathetic towards Russia.

One of the influencers was promised a monthly salary of 400,000 dollars and a bonus of 100,000 dollars, CNN says. In exchange for a monthly salary, the influencer promised to make four videos a week.

Two A charge has been brought against an employee of Russia’s state-owned Ria-media. They are accused of diverting millions of dollars to a US company.

Tenet Media will be merged Lauren Chen and Liam Donovan persons named Chen has written several articles for Russian media Ria in 2021 and 2022. According to a YouTube spokesperson, Tenet Media’s channel has been removed from the video service. According to him, Chen’s four other channels have also been removed.

In an alleged Russian campaign, the Kremlin used two people in the founding of Tenet to make the company appear genuine, the indictment says. These individuals founded the company in their names, even though the individuals were aware of the Russian money, according to the indictment. No persons have been named in the indictment. However, CNN describes the exchange of messages between Chen and Donovan, which shows that they knew about the connection of Tenet’s money to Russia.

Russian the exposure of the influence campaign was part of the US President’s Joe Biden the administration’s actions to limit Russia’s influence in the upcoming US presidential election.