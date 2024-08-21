US Presidential Election | Robert F. Kennedy’s campaign is considering pulling out, Trump enthused

US presidential election|According to Donald Trump, Kennedy could find a role in his administration if Trump wins the election.

Independent presidential candidate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr campaign is considering withdrawing from the US presidential race and the Republican nominee Donald Trump support in elections.

Kennedy’s vice-presidential candidate told about it Nicole Shanahan published on Tuesday evening in a podcast interview.

According to Shanahan, the Kennedy campaign must now consider whether they will remain in the presidential race at the “risk” of promoting the Democratic candidate Horrible Harris profit.

If Kennedy remains the nominee, Shanahan says, he will take more votes from Trump than from Harris.

“Or we’re going to pull out now and join forces with Donald Trump,” Shanahan said.

Donald Trump effusively praised Kennedy shortly after the podcast episode aired.

“I like him and I respect him,” Trump said CNN’s in the interview. “He is a great and very smart man.”

Trump also said that Kennedy could find a role in the Trump administration if Trump is elected president.

CNN told last week that the Kennedy campaign has also approached the Kamala Harris campaign to discuss whether there would be a seat for Kennedy in the Harris administration if Kennedy withdrew from the election and endorsed Harris.

According to CNN, Kennedy had previously discussed the same issue with Trump.

Kennedy only supports a few percent of American voters.

Kennedy is the assassinated former attorney general by Robert F. Kennedy the son of the assassinated former president John F. Kennedy nephew.

Kennedy has become known, for example, for cultivating conspiracy theories related to the corona pandemic and vaccines.