US Presidential Election | Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got a pole position on the task force preparing for Trump’s presidency

US presidential election|Kennedy will become one of the chairmen of the task force that prepares the policies and personnel of Trump’s possible next presidential administration.

His presidential campaign just stopped a few days ago Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is taking center stage for the Republican candidate Donald Trump’s from the working group preparing a possible presidency.

Reported about it The New York Times.

Also a former congressman who resigned from the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard is getting a place in the working group.

The so-called transition team prepares the policies and personnel of Trump’s possible next presidential administration. Kennedy and Gabbard are given seats on the working group’s chairmanship.

Other chairmen include Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump as well as his vice presidential candidate JD Vance. So it’s a small circle. However, it is not clear what exactly Kennedy or Gabbard will do in the task force.

“I have been asked by the working group to help in the selection of the government,” Kennedy commented on the matter as a journalist by Tucker Carlson in an interview that was published on the X instant messaging service on the night between Monday and Tuesday Finnish time.

Kennedy ran for president of the United States as an unattached candidate until he abandoned his campaign on August 23 and endorsed Trump for president.

His possible role in Trump’s possible next administration has been publicly speculated. Kennedy and Trump have hinted in their statements that Kennedy could have a chair at the tables that revolve around health care or food policy.

Mixed Both Kennedy and Gabbard have been liberal Democrats for most of their political careers.

Kennedy belongs to a powerful family close to the Democrats. He also belonged to the Democratic Party until 2023. He is known as an advocate of several conspiracy theories.

Gabbard is a former congressional candidate who resigned from the Democratic Party in 2020 after her presidential campaign failed. He has been part of Trump’s background for a long time, and he was even considered as his vice presidential candidate.